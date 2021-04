The Children's Place is offering the Baby Girls Short Sleeve Floral Striped 2-Pack 2-Pack Dress for $7.39, originally priced at $36.95. Shipping is free to home or store.



2-Pack Bodysuit Dress Details:

100% cotton jersey



(1) striped dress



(1) floral print dress



Keyhole opening with button-and-loop closure in back



Attached bodysuit underneath with snap closures for easy changing