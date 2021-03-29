Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kids Hooded Bath Wraps (Mult. Styles)
$8.40 $21.99
13h ago
Expires : 04/03/21
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering the L.O.L. Surprise! Hooded Bath Wrap for $8.40, originally priced at $21.99. At checkout, use promo code: SHOP15 to drop price to $8.40. Or, use 15% off in-store purchase coupon. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping to select stores. Kohl's Card Holders get free (no minimum) shipping with promo code: MARMVCFREE at checkout.

*Compare the price with Walmart ($13.98)

Other Notable $8.40 Kids Bath Wrap Styles
  • Disney Moana Tribal Hooded Towel

  • Sesama Street Hip Hip Sesame Elmo Towel by PBS Kids

  • Minecraft Hooded Towel

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    shalini31
    shalini31 (L2)
    1h ago
    💕 💕 💕 👍
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    4h ago
    👍 👍
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    7h ago
    👍 💕
