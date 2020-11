ALDI is offering these Bee Happy Connector or Magnet Sets for only $5.99 in-store!



Details:

Large Connectors, Medium Connectors or Magnets



Large connectors include 180 pieces



Medium Connectors include 400 pieces



Magnet set includes 108 pieces: 78 letters, 20 number and 10 symbols



Hours of educational and creative game play



Teaches various skills such as pre-math, logic and creativity