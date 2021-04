Now through 4/17, Target is offering a Car Seat Trade-in Event for Target Circle members [free to join]! Just trade in your old car seat and receive a 20% off coupon valid on a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.



How It Works:

Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store

Open your Target App to scan the code on the box (see a Team Member for assitance)

Open your Wallet in the Target App to find your coupon + more contactless savings

Click the red “+” to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register

Find your nearest location here.