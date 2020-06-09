Features:

-Brand: Eddie Bauer

-2-piece Set

-Machine Washable

-Sizes: XS(5/6)-L(14/16)



Content:

-Top: 62% polyester, 33% rayon, 5% spandex

-Legging: 88% polyester, 12% spandex

-Exclusive of decoration



*With this article you can enjoy the following offer: Buy 5 Save $20 Off or Buy 10 Save $50 Off.



Compare to $17.48 at Eddie Bauer.