Costco

2-Piece Eddie Bauer Youth Set (3 Styles) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$16.99
Sep 06, 2020
About this Deal

Features:
-Brand: Eddie Bauer
-2-piece Set
-Machine Washable
-Sizes: XS(5/6)-L(14/16)

Content:
-Top: 62% polyester, 33% rayon, 5% spandex
-Legging: 88% polyester, 12% spandex
-Exclusive of decoration

*With this article you can enjoy the following offer: Buy 5 Save $20 Off or Buy 10 Save $50 Off.

Compare to $17.48 at Eddie Bauer.

