Lowes

Free Basket Planter Kit (In-Store)
Free
12h ago
Expires : 05/09/21
About this Deal

Hurry up! Lowe's is offering this Basket Planter Kit for free when you sign up your child today and they can make this cool Basket Planter! Add a flower and soil and they’ll have the perfect Mother’s Day gift!

Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at our customer service desk on Saturday, May 8th or Sunday, May 9th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9th, it may be given to a non-registered customer.

Kids freebies play activities Lowes kids activities Kids Activity Kits
💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
11h ago
💕 🤩
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
11h ago
Got mine...Thank you!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
10h ago
You are most welcome 😁
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
14 days ago
Admin/Mods Updated details with Valid Registration details and Expiration , What was there before reference : https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1616852714.jpg
princess32cre
princess32cre (L1)
25 days ago
👍 👍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
25 days ago
🔥 🔥 🔥 💕 💕 💕
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
25 days ago
April 8th or 9th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th it may be given to a non-registered customer.
