Hurry up! Lowe's is offering this Basket Planter Kit for free when you sign up your child today and they can make this cool Basket Planter! Add a flower and soil and they’ll have the perfect Mother’s Day gift!



Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at our customer service desk on Saturday, May 8th or Sunday, May 9th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9th, it may be given to a non-registered customer.