For families with a baby on the way and on a budget, there are many programs throughout the US that offer car seats for free! See below for a list of national programs.



National Free Car Seat Programs:

WIC: You may have to take a class on car seat safety. You'll then receive a voucher to redeem a free car seat. Available at participating locations.



Medicaid: Check eligibility by completing an online application for Medicaid. Once approved, you may have to take a short course on car seat safety.



Buckle Up For Life: An organization that provides free car seats and other resources to low-income families.

For a full list of free car seat programs in each of the 50 states, read here.