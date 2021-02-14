Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Lowes

Free Heart Vase Kit | Lowe's February DIY Kids’ Workshop
Free
8h ago
Expires : 02/14/21
4  Likes 2  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Register today & get a free Heart Vase Kit at Lowe's

Valentine’s Day is almost here! This month’s project is a great way to celebrate the holiday! Space is limited, so register today!

Offer Details:
Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at our customer service desk on Saturday, February 13th or Sunday, February 14th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 14th, it may be given to a non-registered customer

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids Free Lowes Workshop Kids Event Valentine's Day
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
MaryamAnood
MaryamAnood (L2)
7h ago
💕
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
7h ago
💞
Likes Reply
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 80% Off Clearance Event from 14¢!
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
DEWALT 3-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kite (3 Options) - Lowes.com
$179.00 $358.00
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Oven Cleaners Starting At $5.98 - Lowes
$5.98+
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 75% Off Smart Home Deals
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Free Heart Vase Kit | Lowe's February DIY Kids’ Workshop
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Delta Universal Showering Components Satin Nickel 4-Spray Dual Shower Head (Satin Nickel)
$39.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) + Smart Plug Bundle
$29.99 $64.99
Lowes
Lowes
Home Workspace Makeover Starting at $1.30
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Amazon Amazon- Echo Dot (4Th Gen) Kids Edition Designed for Kids, with Parental Controls- Panda Lowes.com
$39.99 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Kobalt 118-Piece Standard & Metric Tool Set (In Store)
$32.18 $45.98
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 90% Off Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Free $10 Gift Card w/ $40+ Same-Day Orders
Offer
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $500 Off Small Space Living Deals
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $2,900 Off January Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
ALDI Weekly Ad for 1/6
WeeklyAD
Costco
Costco
Exclusive Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
HOT
Hallmark
Hallmark
Up to 75% Off Winter Clearance Sale
SALE
CVS
CVS
All Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent (In Store)
$1.99 $7.29+
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Deals of the Day
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Carter's
Carter's
Kids & Baby Valentine's Day Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Carter's
Carter's
3-Piece Valentine's Day Little Cardigan Set
$24.00 $32.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Carter's
Carter's
Valentine's Day Heart Denim Skirt
$21.00 $28.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Carter's
Carter's
Bee Mine Tee & Raw Hem Jeggings Set
$36.00 $60.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Valentine’s Day Gifts Savings
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
LEGO BrickHeadz Valentine's Bear Building Kit, New 2021 (150 Pieces)
$9.99
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Valentine's Day Shop From Under $5
$4.17+
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Party City
Party City
Valentine's Day Party Supplies & Decorations | Party City
$1.00
Yahoo
Yahoo
Starbucks Releases 2021 Valentine’s Day Cup Line
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Free Heart Vase Kit | Lowe's February DIY Kids’ Workshop
Freebie
arrow
arrow