Home Depot

Free Kids March Riding Mower Event
27 days ago
Expires : Today
Today only, March 6th, Home Depot is offering a FREE Kids Rider Mower Kit Pack! To score one, just head to your Home Depot store at the customer service desk. Be sure to call your local store first to check if they have stocks before heading out.

This month’s kit includes all you need for a DIY riding mower, a certificate of completion, an apron pin, and a Kids Workshop apron! With the pre-cut wooden kit, kids will learn to hammer and create really cool stuff in less than an hour. Tools and paint aren’t included.

If you don’t feel like going to the store, you can order this kit online for JUST $4.98! Same price for last month’s valentine’s kit! Shipping is FREE when you spend $45 or more, or opt for FREE pickup where available. Check it out here!

Kids play Free Home Improvement Home Depot kids toys free kids Event
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
2h ago
Today only
