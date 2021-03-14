Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Lowes

Free Soccer Goal Kit | Lowe's March DIY Kids Workshops
Free
17h ago
Expires : 03/14/21
6  Likes 7  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Lowe's March DIY Kids Workshops has been released!

Spring is right around the corner! Get your child prepared for the season with this fun Soccer Goal kit! Space is limited, so register today!

Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at our customer service desk on Saturday, March 13th or Sunday, March 14th. If your kit is not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 14th, it may be given to a non-registered customer.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies Free toddler Lowes Arts & Crafts Kids Event work shop
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
2h ago
Where did you get Expires : 03/14/21 info?
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
2h ago
Kits can be collected until 3/14 'From the link https://diy.lowes.com/tickets/reservations/new?event=e5d4b364-3eec-4f88-bdef-85f101904b79
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
2h ago
Admin/mods what is the update made by bhssadaruwan91
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
2h ago
additional info, but not approved for the payment.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
4h ago
👍
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
4h ago
Admin/Mods following this Deal Was Registered Full https://www.dealsplus.com/home-garden_deals/p_free-heart-vase-kit-lowes-march-diy-kids-work-shop
Likes Reply
see more comments 4
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 40% Off Fresh Holiday Savings
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe’s Hiring Over 50,000 Employees!
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Free Soccer Goal Kit | Lowe's March DIY Kids Workshops
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 65% Off Bath Essentials & More
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's Weekly Ad(2/11-2/17)
AD
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 80% Off February Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Free Heart Vase Kit Lowes March DIY Kids Work Shop
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes- Fresh, 35 Count
$2.68
Lowes
Lowes
Mega Appliances Savings Event!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes Presidents' Day Deals 2021 (02/01)
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Girls Puffer Jacket (3 Colors)
$29.93 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Chillafish Balance Bike (2 Colors)
$29.97 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
7-Pk Disney Boys' Mickey Mouse Briefs
$8.00 $18.00
ROUND UP
Yahoo
Yahoo
2021Presidents' Day Sales Are Happening
ROUNDUP
shopDisney
shopDisney
Up to 60% Off Friends & Family Event + Extra 25%
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
Walmart
Walmart
Fashion Savings Event for the Entire Family
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
"Last Minutes Gift Ideas "
SALE
JCPenney
JCPenney
Get Ready! Free Valentine's Craft Event (In-Store)
Event
Cashback Up to 2.0%
shopDisney
shopDisney
Mickey or Minnie Mouse Lunar New Year 2021 + Special Offers
$10.50 $22.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Target
Target
Free iPhone SE (2nd Gen) + $50 Gift Card
Freebie
Free 6-Pack Coors Light (After Rebate)
Free AR $20.00
Free Beer Offers for Super Bowl LV
Offer
Sling
Sling
Free Live TV w/ No Strings Attached!
Freebie
HOT
Panda Express
Panda Express
Free Spring Rolls + $2 Off Firecracker Chicken
Freebie
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
Free 3-Pack Kleenex Tissues (In-Store)
Freebie
Coffee Bean
Coffee Bean
Buy One, Get One Free
BOGO
Cashback Available
Lowes
Lowes
Free Soccer Goal Kit | Lowe's March DIY Kids Workshops
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Free Heart Vase Kit Lowes March DIY Kids Work Shop
Freebie
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Buy One, Get One Free Nacho Fries Box
BOGO
arrow
arrow