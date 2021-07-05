Now through 5/31, your kids can score a day of daycare at KinderCare for free if you are an IKEA Family member [free to join]! Simply fill out this short form and your nearest KinderCare facility will contact you to scheduled your free day.



This offer is valid for kids from ages 6 weeks to 6th grade and includes programs specifically designed for you kids age group. During you kids day of daycare, they will be inspired to learn through play!



Find your nearest KinderCare here.



See KinderCare's COIVD-19 safety procedures here.