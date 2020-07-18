Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI

ALDI

Kids' Character Lunch Bag (In-Store)
$4.99
Jul 18, 2020
Expires : 07/21/20
18  Likes
5
About this Deal

ALDI is offering Kids' Character Lunch Bags for only $4.99 in-store!

Also, check out their Kids' Character Backpacks for just $6.99!

Find your nearest store here.

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

school supplies Kids aldi movies Back To School toddler Lunch Box school essentials
