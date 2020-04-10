Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Curbside Trick-or-Treat (Register Now!)
6 days ago
Expires : 10/29/20
Halloween is not cancelled this year! Lowe's is offering a safe and fun Curbside Trick-or-Treat event at select locations from October 22 to October 29! Spaces are limited so make sure you register here as soon as you can.

During this event, your little monsters will be able to score sweets, treats, and kid-sized pumpkins for free while you drive thru the event space.

Find your nearest participating location here.

Kids Free Halloween Candy Lowes Things to Do Halloween Costume Trick or Treating
