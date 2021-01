Walmart has this 6-Pc Mega Bloks First Builders Sonny School Bus for only $5.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Age Range: 1 Year and Up



Friendly, rolling school bus and cute Block Buddy bus driver



5 building blocks for building a school



Build onto the school bus roof or store blocks away inside



First Builders blocks are perfect for little hands



Hands-on play for early childhood development



Combine with other Mega Bloks preschool toys and Build Them Up!