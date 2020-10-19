Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Projectables Disney Princess LED Night Light Plug-in
$6.97
1h ago
10  Likes 0  Comments
0
About this Deal

Amazon is offering Projectables Disney Princess LED Night Light Plug-in for only $6.97. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Girl’s Night Light - Projects a 3ft. Disney princess image projected on wall, floor or ceiling
  • Energy Efficient Long-life LEDs never need replacement and are cool to the touch
  • Calming Light Provides softly glowing guide light to safely navigate dark spaces
  • Dusk-to-Dawn - Light-sensing technology turns the night light on at dusk and off at dawn
  • UL listed Tested specifically to meet safety standards and backed by a 90-day

