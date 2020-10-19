Amazon is offering Projectables Disney Princess LED Night Light Plug-in for only $6.97. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Girl’s Night Light - Projects a 3ft. Disney princess image projected on wall, floor or ceiling



Energy Efficient Long-life LEDs never need replacement and are cool to the touch



Calming Light Provides softly glowing guide light to safely navigate dark spaces



Dusk-to-Dawn - Light-sensing technology turns the night light on at dusk and off at dawn



UL listed Tested specifically to meet safety standards and backed by a 90-day