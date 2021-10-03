The Children's Place has announced that it will close 122 stores this year. The decision comes as a result of foot traffic dropping with less people shopping in stores due to the pandemic and increased online shopping. The retailer has experienced the highest decrease in sales between 2020 and 2021.



The closures will hopefully help the company financially stay afloat. The Children's Place is not the only company to make the decision to close physical stores. Other retailers have included Gap, Banana Republic, The Disney Store and more.



