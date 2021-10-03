Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

The Children's Place

The Children's Place To Close 122 Stores
News
2h ago
13  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

The Children's Place has announced that it will close 122 stores this year. The decision comes as a result of foot traffic dropping with less people shopping in stores due to the pandemic and increased online shopping. The retailer has experienced the highest decrease in sales between 2020 and 2021.

The closures will hopefully help the company financially stay afloat. The Children's Place is not the only company to make the decision to close physical stores. Other retailers have included Gap, Banana Republic, The Disney Store and more.

Read more here.

What do you think of The Children's Place shuttering stores? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News retail The Children's Place store closings retail news Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
The Children's Place See All arrow
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Kids Puffer Jackets (Mult. Styles)
$9.99 $49.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
60-80% Off The Children's Place Entire Site + F/S
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Girls Easter Short Flutter Sleeve Lace Shift Dress
$9.99 $39.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Girls Mommy And Me Floral Sharkbite Hem Dress
$11.98 $29.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Spring Sale! Entire Site Up to 75% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Up to 70% Off Spring Baby Savings + More Ways to Save
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
The Children's Place To Close 122 Stores
NEWS
Cashback Up to 0.5%
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Up 75% Off Kids Easter Outfits | The Children's Place | Free Shipping*
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Free $10 Gift Coupon W/P $40 Gift Card
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 0.5%
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Girls Denim Skimmer Shorts 2-Pack
$25.98 $51.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 80% Off Final Take Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
$40 Off $40 RedCard Coupon (New Customer)
$40 Off
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
$10 Costco Curbside Pickup Fee. What do you think?
NEWS
Macy's
Macy's
Women's Bras (Multiple Styles)
$9.00 $42.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
"While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
FREE Nivea Products
Freebie
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
Target
Target
"Funrun" Sale Starts Now!
SALE
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 90% Off Women's Sandals
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Kids Puffer Jackets (Mult. Styles)
$9.99 $49.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Best Buy Expected to Close More Stores in 2021
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Lord & Taylor Locks Its Doors For The Last Time, After 195 Years
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Paper Source Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Disney Shuttering at Least 20% of Disney Stores As It Shifts Focus to E-commerce
NEWS
More Than 400 Stores Are Closing In 2021
NEWS
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
The Children's Place To Close 122 Stores
NEWS
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow