Best Buy has the Targus Octave Backpack (2 Colors) for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Paddled Laptop Pocket to Accommodate 15.6" Laptops or smaller



Secondary Compartment



Padded Should Straps and back panel



Easy Access cable pass-through hole



Additional compartments



Reflective accents for increased visibility



Comfortable carry handle



Received 4+ stars out of 160+ reviews