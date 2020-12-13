Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 50% Off Sitewide + Extra 60% Off Sale

Right now, Banana Republic is offering up to 50% off everything plus an extra 60% off sale! Even better, you can get 20% off regular priced sweaters.More
Expires 12/13/20
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Banana Republic is offering Banana Republic credit cardholders an extra 25% off your entire purchase! Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.More
55% OFF
Up to 55% Off Holiday Essentials

Expires 12/25/20
15% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase (New Cardholders)

10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

15% OFF
Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase with Gap Visa Signature Card

FREE GIFT
250 Bonus Points with Banana Republic Rewards Sign Up

Enroll in Banana Republic's rewards program and get free 250 bonus points! It is free to join and you will earn points on every purchase you make.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping with Gap Visa Signature Credit Card

25% OFF
25% Off First Online Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Banana Republic emails at the bottom left of their page. You will then receive a 25% off coupon valid on your first online purchase!

Offer Details:
  • Valid only up to one month after the receipt of the email.
  • Offer not valid in-store.
  • Some exclusions apply.
  • Offer not valid on international shipments.
  • Offer is good for one-time use only.More
10% OFF
10% Off for New Cardholders

Use your store credit card to get an extra 10% off your first purchase. Just add items to your cart, enter this coupon code at checkout, and take 10% off your order!More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $50+

Spend $100 on your Banana Republic order to qualify for free shipping! No coupon code is required.More
10% OFF
10% Off for Cardholders

Use this code & your BananaCard, Gap Card, or Old Navy Card to get 10% off your purchase.More
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off First Purchase with Banana Republic Card

Banana Republic is offering an extra 25% off your first online purchase when you open a Banana Republic card! Just enter the required information to sign up.

Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 5 points for every $1 spent online and in-stores
  • Earn 1 point for every $1 spent everywhere else
  • Earn a free $5 reward for every 500 points
  • Special offers and early access
  • Bonus points shopping days
  • Surprise birthday gift
  • Everyday free shipping for Luxe cardmembers
  • No receipt required for returnsMore
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping with Navyist Credit Card

Use your Navyist credit card and this promo code to get free shipping on your entire purchase!More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping with Gap Inc Card

Get free shipping on your order when you use your Gap Inc card at checkout.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping with Luxe Credit Card

Earn $10 For Every 1,000 Reward Points

Sign up for the Banana Republic rewards program today! You can earn points for every order not only at Banana Republic but also at Gap, Old Navy and Athleta too.

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Earn 5 reward points for every $1 spent
  • Special Coupon On Your Birthday
  • Exclusive Promo Codes & Printable Coupons
  • Cardmembers: Earn Up to 1500 Bonus Reward Points ($15 Value)
  • Get Sale Events For: Banana Republic, Gap, Piperlime, Old Navy, or Athleta

Frequent shopper? Apply for their Credit Card and get 20% off your first purchase!More
Exclusive Mobile Offers

Sign up for Banana Republic texts to receive exclusive offers straight to your phone. Sign up is easy!

Steps to Sign Up:
  1. Just scroll to the bottom of the homepage
  2. Enter your mobile number in the box provided
  3. Reply "Y" to confirm your subscription

Offer Details:
  • Message and date rates may apply
  • You can opt-out at any time by texting STOP
  • You can also get help by texting HELPMore
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Expires 12/13/20
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sitewide + Extra 10% Off

Expires 12/13/20
Sleepwear Starting At $20

About Banana Republic

Find a 30-40% off Banana Republic coupon code or in store printable coupons to save money at one of the most coveted fashion stores in America. Use your coupon code with today's sales to save up to 40% off contemporary apparel, shoes for all occasions, jewelry, fashion accessories and handbags to match any outfit. DealsPlus updates Banana Republic coupons daily, so check back often to get the latest offers.

How to Use a Banana Republic Coupon Code Online

  1. Select size and quantity of item, then click "Add to Bag"
  2. Click the "Bag" icon in the top right corner
  3. Click "Checkout" to advance to the payment process
  4. After signing in, or proceeding as a guest, Apply promo code under "Promotions and Rewards"
  • Apply code and see discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

    What Is The Best Banana Republic Sale?

    Banana Republic typically launches new sales and coupon code offers every week. Savings at as much as an extra 40% off their sale styles (which are already reduce priced so savings are as great as 70-80% off retail prices) or 50% off or more on their select styles (new collections, seasonal sale and etc). Once in awhile Banana Republic will also launch a free shipping coupon code which features a smaller purchase minimum or even no minimum. Check back on DealsPlus page weekly for sales and coupon offers from Banana Republic.

    Banana Republic Outlet

    Banana Republic has an outlet store for both online and in-store shoppers. Checkout their outlet for savings up to 60% off site wide! New markdowns are added frequently and exclusively for the Banana Republic Factory Outlet, shoppers can get printable coupons or other savings from their deals page. See what savings are available:
    • Extra 10% off with your student or teacher ID (can be combined with other offers).
    • 10% off at Banana Republic Factory Store for 1 full year with your reusable tote purchase.
    • 10% off for military service members.
    • Find a Banana Republic Outlet Store near you and browse in-store savings.


    Shop at Banana Republic Frequently?

    If you're a frequent shopper, you might consider applying for a Banana Republic Credit Card. See the benefits below:
    • $10 for ever $200 spent
    • 15% off your first purchase
    • Exclusive offers and 10% off at GAP every Tuesday