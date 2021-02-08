Banana Republic was born and bred in California to cater to the those with a jetsetter and traveling lifestyle. Their fashion sense is stylish, yet functional, made of durable quality for a person who is always on the go. Men and Women's pieces include outerwear, casual and formalwear, accessories and much more.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Yes, when you sign up to the emailing list, you'll receive a coupon for 25% off your first online purchase. The offer is good for one-time use only for one month after you receive it.
Is there a rewards program?
If you'd like to access more perks, you can apply for the Banana Republic credit card. If approved, you'll get 20% off your first purchase and are eligible to earn points on all purchase made at a GAP Inc. brand, including Old Navy, GAP and Athleta. Other benefits include birthday gifts, early access, no annual free and more.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Banana Republic frequently offers special codes for extra discounts. Some of the best have included an extra 40% off sitewide. There are also special coupon codes exclusively for cardholders. Occasionally, the retailer has featured codes for free shipping on all orders. The company also has seasonal sales and you can always find great discounts in the sale section of the website.