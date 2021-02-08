Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
45% OFF
Code

Extra 45% Off Sitewide

Get an extra 45% off your online order from Banana Republic! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 8/2/21
15% OFF
Code

15% Off Your Entire Order in Store | Banana Republic Factory

In Store Only CouponMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 8/5/21
25% OFF
Code

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase (Cardholders)

Banana Republic is offering Banana Republic credit cardholders an extra 25% off your entire purchase! Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.More
Get Coupon Code
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase with Gap Visa Signature Card

Get Coupon Code
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First Online Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Banana Republic emails at the bottom left of their page. You will then receive a 25% off coupon valid on your first online purchase!

Offer Details:
  • Valid only up to one month after the receipt of the email.
  • Offer not valid in-store.
  • Some exclusions apply.
  • Offer not valid on international shipments.
  • Offer is good for one-time use only.More
Get Deal
10% OFF
Code

10% Off for New Cardholders

Use your store credit card to get an extra 10% off your first purchase. Just add items to your cart, enter this coupon code at checkout, and take 10% off your order!More
Get Coupon Code
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $50+

Spend $50 on your Banana Republic order to qualify for free shipping! No coupon code is required.More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off First Purchase with Banana Republic Card

Banana Republic is offering an extra 25% off your first online purchase when you open a Banana Republic card! Just enter the required information to sign up.

Cardholder Perks:
  • Earn 5 points for every $1 spent online and in-stores
  • Earn 1 point for every $1 spent everywhere else
  • Earn a free $5 reward for every 500 points
  • Special offers and early access
  • Bonus points shopping days
  • Surprise birthday gift
  • Everyday free shipping for Luxe cardmembers
  • No receipt required for returnsMore
Get Deal
Sale

A Mystery Offer Awaits

Visit Site to Reveal Your Offer.More
Get Deal
Expires 8/2/21
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Purchase

30% off purchase, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 8/2/21 at 11:59 p.m. PT at Banana Republic in the U.SMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 8/2/21
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off With Gap, Inc Card

+ Free Ship Over $50More
Get Coupon Code
20% OFF
Code

20% Off First Purchase With Old Navy Card

Get Coupon Code
20% OFF
Code

20% Off First Purchase With New GapCard + More

Get Coupon Code
Sale

Earn $10 For Every 1,000 Reward Points

Sign up for the Banana Republic rewards program today! You can earn points for every order not only at Banana Republic but also at Gap, Old Navy and Athleta too.

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Earn 5 reward points for every $1 spent
  • Special Coupon On Your Birthday
  • Exclusive Promo Codes & Printable Coupons
  • Cardmembers: Earn Up to 1500 Bonus Reward Points ($15 Value)
  • Get Sale Events For: Banana Republic, Gap, Piperlime, Old Navy, or Athleta

Frequent shopper? Apply for their Credit Card and get 20% off your first purchase!More
Get Deal
Sale

Exclusive Mobile Offers

Sign up for Banana Republic texts to receive exclusive offers straight to your phone. Sign up is easy!

Steps to Sign Up:
  1. Just scroll to the bottom of the homepage
  2. Enter your mobile number in the box provided
  3. Reply "Y" to confirm your subscription

Offer Details:
  • Message and date rates may apply
  • You can opt-out at any time by texting STOP
  • You can also get help by texting HELPMore
Get Deal

Banana Republic FAQ
What is this brand about?
Banana Republic was born and bred in California to cater to the those with a jetsetter and traveling lifestyle. Their fashion sense is stylish, yet functional, made of durable quality for a person who is always on the go. Men and Women's pieces include outerwear, casual and formalwear, accessories and much more.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Yes, when you sign up to the emailing list, you'll receive a coupon for 25% off your first online purchase. The offer is good for one-time use only for one month after you receive it.
Is there a rewards program?
If you'd like to access more perks, you can apply for the Banana Republic credit card. If approved, you'll get 20% off your first purchase and are eligible to earn points on all purchase made at a GAP Inc. brand, including Old Navy, GAP and Athleta. Other benefits include birthday gifts, early access, no annual free and more.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Banana Republic frequently offers special codes for extra discounts. Some of the best have included an extra 40% off sitewide. There are also special coupon codes exclusively for cardholders. Occasionally, the retailer has featured codes for free shipping on all orders. The company also has seasonal sales and you can always find great discounts in the sale section of the website.