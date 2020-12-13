Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
20% Off Entire Purchase (In-Store Pickup)

Get 20% off your online purchase when you select in-store pickup and enter this code at checkout.
Expires 12/13/20
15% Off Entire In-Store Purchase

Expires 12/13/20
50% OFF
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Books

Mix and Match Hundreds of Books. No code necessary, discount automatically applied.
Expires 12/31/20
30% OFF
30% Off 1 Book or Toy + Birthday Cupcake | Kid's Club

Fun, Free, Rewards & Special Offers
Barnes & Noble wants to make parents happy and kids smile! Join Kids' Club now, for free!

Enjoy these Perks:
  • Welcome offer: 30% off any one kids' book or toy for your children
  • Get a free birthday cupcake on each of your child's birthdays at a cafe
  • $5 rewards card for every $100 spent online and in-stores

Note: Exclusions may apply. The 30% discount is valid on one future purchase only, is off the list price and will be applied to the most expensive qualifying product in the order – not the entire purchase. Rewards are issued as certificates and sent by email. Maximum 4 rewards issued per year.
2 used today
10% OFF
Official Barnes & Noble Coupons & Deals

Explore current Barnes & Noble featured coupons, deals, sales, and promotions- discover great savings! Looking for a coupon? Most likely it will be listed on the page through this link. However, once in awhile we have access to an exclusive promo code. Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page, you'll be notified whenever one becomes available!

This page also lists many great promotions, where no coupon is necessary to save!

Additional Savings:
  • Members get 10% off in-store & free shipping online, every day.
  • Every one else gets free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
  • Discover exclusive books, vinyl, hobbies & collectibles, gifts, and more special items, only available at Barnes & Noble.
More
3 used today
25% OFF
20-25% Off Everything | Educator's Discount

Are you a teacher? Well you're in luck! Barnes and Noble values educators and offers exclusive ways for them to save. Enrollment in Barnes & Noble retail stores or on BN.com, just click here.

Perks:
  • 20% off the publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use
  • Up to 25% off the publisher's list price during Educator Appreciation Days
  • Receive valuable email offers and information on special educator events

Note: Exclusions apply.
3 used today - 2 comments
30% OFF
30% Off Select LEGO Sets

Expires 12/29/20
2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
50-75% Off Off Sale & Clearance Items

Find the best books at the lowest prices, up to 75% off! plus, get free shipping on your order of $35 or more. But wait! There's more than just books in their clearance section. Browns toys, games, calendars, gifts, home & office, collectibles and so much more.
4 comments
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Hot Deals On Toys & Games

Offer Details:
  • 50% Off Ty Frozen 2 - Olaf B&N Exclusive 13" Plush
  • 50% Off All Funko Wetmore Forest POP!, Plush, and More
  • 50% Off Select Baby Shark Toys
  • 30% Off Select LEGO Sets
  • 25% Off All Playmonster Games
  • 25% Off Brio World Wooden Railway Sets
  • 25% Off Select Pikmi Pops and Scruff-a-luvs Toys
  • 25% Off Select Ryan's World Toys
  • 15% Off LOL Surprise Dolls
    Expires 12/31/20
    $3 Books (In Store Pick Up Only)

    $5 Book Annex Sale

    FREE GIFT
    Free Curbside Pickup For Online Orders

    How It Works
    1. Place Your Order
      Select the Free Store Pickup option on the product page or in your cart and complete checkout.
    2. Wait for Ready for Pick Up Email
      They will message you when your order is ready for pick up.
    3. Call your B&N Store When You Park
      They'll bring your order to you.
    More
    20% OFF
    20% Off First Purchase | B&N Membership

    Sign up for a Barnes & Noble Membership today, just $25 a year. The perks are definitely worth it. If you're a book worm, become a savings worm too.

    Perks:
    • 20% Sign-Up Bonus
      Get 20% off your first purchase, when you enroll1! Plus, throughout the year, you'll receive Member-only coupons.
    • Free Express Shipping
      Get 1-3 day shipping for free on every order.
    • Up to 40% off Hardcover Bestsellers In Store
    • 40% off Hardcover Bestsellers
      Special in-store pricing lets you pore over today's bestsellers & build your home library—for less!
    • 10% off In Store
      Everything you love at B&N will ring up at 10% off3 the lowest price, including magazines and Café items.
    • Special Birthday Offer
      Check your email for a little something.
    • 10% off Starbucks In-Store
    • 10% off all NOOK devices and accessories
      10% off the regular price of all NOOK devices and accessories online and in stores.


    Note: Your Membership will automatically renew. Welcome Bonus Coupons will arrive approximately 1 week after enrollment. These will be redeemable both online and in stores. Certain exclusions apply.
    2 comments
    30% OFF
    30% Off Hardcover Bestsellers

    2 used today
    30% OFF
    30% Off Holiday Boxed Cards

    Expires 12/25/20
    50% OFF
    50% Off All Funko Wetmore Forest POP!, Plush, and More

    Expires 12/29/20
    25% OFF
    25% Off All Playmonster Games

    Expires 12/18/20
    Games Under $5

    4% OFF
    Discounted Barnes & Noble Gift Cards

    via Raise.com
    Buy discounted gift cards to save at Barnes & Noble online, or in-stores. Use them for items for yourself, or give them as gifts!
    1 comment
    The Best Toys of 2020 for Kids

    Expires 12/31/20
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off CDs & LPs | Music Deals

    Expires 12/31/20
    EBook Bestsellers Under $10

    $5 True Crime

    30% OFF
    Up To 30% Off These Movies & TV Shows

    Expires 12/31/20
    99 EBooks for 99¢

    Expires 12/31/20
    50% OFF
    50% Off Select Baby Shark Toys

    Expires 12/29/20
    Up to 95% NOOK Daily Find

    NOOK Daily Find: Today's great book at a great price!
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Classic Films

    Expires 1/3/21
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Horror Films

    Expires 1/3/21
    50% OFF
    50% Off Lefrik Backpacks

    Expires 12/31/20
    50% OFF
    Buy One, Get One 50% Off Collectible Editions

    75% OFF
    Up to 75% Off in The B&N Outlet

    Book Annex!
    2 comments
    FREE GIFT
    5% Back + $25 B&N Gift Card | Barnes & Noble MasterCard

    Get approved for a Barnes & Noble MasterCard and take advantage of these benefits!

    Benefits Include:
    • $25 Welcome Gift Card
      They'll send you a $25 Barnes & Noble Gift Card after your first purchase!
    • Earn 5% Back on All Barnes & Noble Purchases
      That's in addition to any other discounts! Just pay with your Card at any Barnes & Noble store or at bn.com and you'll save
    • Earn More Barnes & Noble $25 Gift Cards
      • Earn 2x Points at Restaurants
      • Earn 1x Points on All Other Purchases
      Automatically Receive a $25 B&N Gift Card Every 2,500 Pts!
    • 12 Months of FREE B&N Membership
      Earn this after spending $7,500 a year on eligible purchases.
    • Plus, No Annual Fee
    More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off College Textbooks + Free Express Shipping

    Get cheap textbooks for college, up to 80% off! Find used, new, and rental deals for less than typical bookstore prices.

    B&N Offers:
    • Up to 80% Off high quality Used Books
    • Up to 40% Off a huge selection of new books
    • They'll buy back your books for cash
    • Easy rental returns that ship free
    More
    5 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On $35+

    Barnes & Noble offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more! No coupon code is needed. Just add at least $35 worth of items to your bag. Eligible items have an "Eligible for FREE SHIPPING" message near the "Add to Bag" button on each product page.More
    1 used today - 1 comment
    30% OFF
    30% Off Select DVDs & Blu-ray Movies

    Expires 12/31/20
    $4.99 CD Sale

    75% OFF
    60-75% Off limited edition Collector's Items

    Expires 12/31/20
    FREE GIFT
    Free EBooks for NOOK

    Literally thousands and thousands of titles to choose from. Why ever pay for reading material again?

    Note: You must have a valid NOOK account with a credit card on file.    More
    4 comments
    10% Off Starbucks (Members)

    Barnes and Noble Members get 10% off Starbucks every day!More
    Discounts On Bulk Orders

    Barnes & Noble often gives discounts on orders of 50 copies or more of the same title. To request a price quote, please complete the form found through this link.More
    About Barnes and Noble

    As the world's largest bookstore chain, Barnes & Noble has all the latest books, texbooks, dvds, music and more. Find online and in-store Barnes and Noble Coupons for discounts including daily sales and special offers for various titles including NOOK ebooks. Also get today's free printable coupons for Barnes & Noble Starbucks cafÃ©s. BN also hosts various book signing, story telling and holiday events! Browse in store and see what's new.

    How to Use a Barnes and Noble Coupon Code Online

    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.
      barnesandnoble

    3. Enter coupon code in "Apply Promo Code" box located under your order total. Click â€œApply.â€
      barnesandnoble

    4. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
      barnesandnoble

    Exploring Barnes and Noble:

    As the leading book retailer in America, Barnes and Noble offers not only a huge selection of books, they are also a leading retailer of digital books from their Nook book line. BN also caters to college students and usually have select textbook sales up to 90% off for purchase or rental. Students can also sell their textbooks back at the end of the semester or quarter via BN's Buy Back Program.
    • Barnes and Noble Nook Book - BN now has the Nook by Samsung tablet which grants avid readers access to virtually any books, movies and apps. See what's new with Nook!

    • Nook Special Offers - BN is always updated their special offers for Nook with deals on the latest book releases, apps and Nook accessories.

    • College Textbooks - BN is a great place to search for college textbooks, students can purchase new or used textbooks from either BN or Marketplace Sellers (discounts goes as much as 90% off). Marketplace sellers sometimes offer books at a discounted price and all transactions with BN Marketplace sellers are safe shopping guaranteed. Students have the options to buy, rent and sell their textbooks back to BN via the Buy Back Program.


    Where are all the Barnes and Noble Savings?

    Barnes and Noble offers all kinds of savings online and in-store although not all are easy to locate and some in-store clearance events only happens after certain holidays. The best way to search for sales and deals is to click on an interested department link (i.e. Toys & Games) and check out what sales are being offered. We've made short of some of the must-see deals at BN here:
    • Bargain Books - features select books discounted 50% off with book deals under $5, $10 and shoppers can browse sales by genres and best sellers.

    • Deal of the Day - savings varies for their select Deal of the Day books but it's not rare to see certain books discounted as much as 85% off! Also available, Nook Daily Find.

    • Email Registration - scroll to the bottom of their homepage and sign up for their email list and keep updated with new savings, offers and events.

    • Nook Books Under $2.99 - a selection of Nook books from $2.99 and under.

    • Barnes and Noble Membership - frequent shoppers should consider applying for a Barnes and Noble membership for $25/year. Benefits of the membership includes:
      • Online: exclusive bonus coupon savings, free express shipping (no minimum), sometimes members get exclusive savings on Nook products.
      • In-Store: 40% off hardcover Bestsellers, 10% off nearly everything else (includes purchases at Barnes and Noble Starbucks Cafes!)

    • Barnes and Noble Mastercard - frequent shoppers also have the option of applying for a BN Mastercard which gives 5% back on any purchase at Barnes and Noble, Reward Points program and no annual fee (new members only), new cardholders earn a $25 gift card after first purchase.

    • In-Store Exclusive Barnes and Noble Sales - fans of BN may have already noticed, BN typically discounts post-holiday items up to as much as 75% off their original prices. These massive savings are available in-store only with boxes of left over Christmas, Valentines and other miscellaneous items dressed in red boxes usually near the front of the store or the registers.