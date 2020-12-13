How to Use a Barnes and Noble Coupon Code Online

Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.





Enter coupon code in "Apply Promo Code" box located under your order total. Click â€œApply.â€





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



Exploring Barnes and Noble:

Barnes and Noble Nook Book - BN now has the Nook by Samsung tablet which grants avid readers access to virtually any books, movies and apps. See what's new with Nook!

Nook Special Offers - BN is always updated their special offers for Nook with deals on the latest book releases, apps and Nook accessories.

College Textbooks - BN is a great place to search for college textbooks, students can purchase new or used textbooks from either BN or Marketplace Sellers (discounts goes as much as 90% off). Marketplace sellers sometimes offer books at a discounted price and all transactions with BN Marketplace sellers are safe shopping guaranteed. Students have the options to buy, rent and sell their textbooks back to BN via the Buy Back Program.

Where are all the Barnes and Noble Savings?

Bargain Books - features select books discounted 50% off with book deals under $5, $10 and shoppers can browse sales by genres and best sellers.

Deal of the Day - savings varies for their select Deal of the Day books but it's not rare to see certain books discounted as much as 85% off! Also available, Nook Daily Find .

Email Registration - scroll to the bottom of their homepage and sign up for their email list and keep updated with new savings, offers and events.

Nook Books Under $2.99 - a selection of Nook books from $2.99 and under.

Barnes and Noble Membership - frequent shoppers should consider applying for a Barnes and Noble membership for $25/year. Benefits of the membership includes:

Online : exclusive bonus coupon savings, free express shipping (no minimum), sometimes members get exclusive savings on Nook products.

In-Store : 40% off hardcover Bestsellers, 10% off nearly everything else (includes purchases at Barnes and Noble Starbucks Cafes!)



- frequent shoppers should consider applying for a Barnes and Noble membership for $25/year. Benefits of the membership includes: Barnes and Noble Mastercard - frequent shoppers also have the option of applying for a BN Mastercard which gives 5% back on any purchase at Barnes and Noble, Reward Points program and no annual fee (new members only), new cardholders earn a $25 gift card after first purchase.

In-Store Exclusive Barnes and Noble Sales - fans of BN may have already noticed, BN typically discounts post-holiday items up to as much as 75% off their original prices. These massive savings are available in-store only with boxes of left over Christmas, Valentines and other miscellaneous items dressed in red boxes usually near the front of the store or the registers.

