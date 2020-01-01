Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $40+

Today only, Bath and Body Works is offering an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more! That includes already discounted items. Just enter this code at online checkout. $5.99 flat rate shipping on $10+

207 used today - Expires 10/21/20
Extra $10 Off $40+

Bath and Body Works is offering an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more! That includes already discounted items. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

37 used today - 1 comment - Expires 10/20/20
45% OFF
Up to 45% Off Christmas Sneak Peek Sale

Get deals on Christmas scents early this year! $5.99 flat rate shipping on $10+

  • Hand Soaps 6 for $26 or 4 for $20
  • 5 for $24 Wallflower Fragrance refills
  • 2 for $20 Single Wick Candles
  • Buy 3, get 2 free or buy 2, get 1 free select Body CareMore
    158 used today
    Black Friday Plans Announced

    It's a week-long event this year! Thursday is online only and stores will be closed. For the first time ever, they’re packing nine super-exclusive, Santa-approved products in a special Christmas box (this year’s version of the Black Friday tote). Find out soon what goodies will be inside.

  • Monday-Wednesday: In stores only.
  • Thursday: Online only.
  • Friday: In stores and online!

    Shop the 2020 Gift GuideMore
    24 used today - Expires 11/27/20
    2020 Gift Guide

    Shop gifts for her, for him, for the home and complete gift sets! Bath & Body Works makes it so easy to find presents even Santa would be jealous of.More
    3 used today - Expires 12/25/20
    $10 OFF
    Bath & Body Work's Current Top Offers

    Searching for the top offers at Bath & Body Works? This link will take you to right page. Find the most recent information on promo codes, limited time offers and more! Candle sales and fragrance discounts? Check and check. Plus, save lotion, signature body care, travel size products, wall fragrance, body sprays, soaps, and more.

    The $10 off $30, 20% off entire purchase, & every other coupon you find on this very DealsPlus page page will stack on top of these offers for extra great savings- too good to pass up! Be sure to subscribe to us and you'll be notified by us whenever a new coupon becomes available.

    Popular Offers:
  • $3.50 Wallflor Fragrances
  • Buy 3, Get 3 Free Body Care
  • $10 off 3-Wick CandlesMore
    295 used today - 215 comments
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off In-store & Online Coupons (eBay)

    Head to eBay to find coupons like $10 off $30, 20% off your entire purchase, Free Gifts & more! Starting from under $1, you can find a coupon to help you save on your next purchase if there isn't one currently available on this page.

    But, be sure to subscribe to our email updates for this store, well because, our coupons are FREEEE!    More
    90 used today - 12 comments
    OFFER
    NEW! Bath & Body Works Rewards Program

    Free | Fun | Easy
    My Bath & Body Works is a free rewards Program. It allows you to earn points from your in-store and online purchases! Then, redeem your points for a free product of your choice (up to $16.50 value!)

    This program is now testing in select areas.

    Featured Benefits:
    • Welcome Offer: A thank-you for signing up
    • Free Products: Earn toward a reward every time you shop to use towards your choice of free full-sized products (Up to $16.50 Value)
    • Birthday Gift: A treat for your special day
    • The Wallet: Access every offer in one easy way
    • Get special member exclusive offers & savings

    Already Have a BathAndBodyWorks.com account?
    Sign in and click Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards Program from your Account Dashboard to upgrade your existing account!

    Just made a purchase but are not a My Bath & Body Works Member? Get credit if you join now! If you enroll within 7 days from the time of your purchase, you can receive credit for that purchase. See details here.

    Rewards:
    You will earn credit towards your next Reward for every $1 of Eligible Purchases. Rewards are issued when Members have accrued the amount specified to earn a Reward. Rewards will be available via the Wallet section of the App or My Account section of the website.

    Note: Rewards are valid for 90 days from date issued.    More
    49 used today - 46 comments
    $5.99 Flat Rate Shipping On $10+

    $5.99 Flat Rate Shipping & Handling is available for orders totaling $10 or more in merchandise

    Orders with a merchandise subtotal of $10.00 or less will be assessed a $4.00 shipping & handling surcharge.

    STANDARD: $5.99 (2-7 business days)
    EXPEDITED: $14.99 (2 business days)
    OVERNIGHT: $19.99 (1 business day)    More
    44 used today - 15 comments
    10 Money-Saving Secrets for Bath & Body Works Shoppers

    Did you know that Bath and Body works has a 3 Day grace period for expired coupons? Find out more in this article from ThePennyHoarder.com!More
    19 used today - 9 comments
    In-store Pickup Now Available

    This program is currently available only at select stores. But keep checking back… they’re adding more soon!More
    9 used today
    5 for $24 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills

    6 used today - 2 comments
    2 for $20 Single Wick Candles

    7 used today
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Select Halloween Goodies

    6 used today - Expires 10/31/20
    Now Hiring + 30% Discount On Fragrance Fun

    2 used today
    6 For $26 or 4 for $20 Hand Soaps

    3 used today - 1 comment
    B3G2 FREE
    Buy 3, Get 2 Free Select Body Care

    Bath and Body Works is always offering either Buy 3, Get 3 Free or Buy 3, Bet 2 Free on select Body Care. And always, if you buy 2, you get 1 free. No promo code is necessary, but any current promo code will work in addition to your free items!More
    3 used today
    $8 5-Pack Pocket-Bac Hand Sanitizers

    4 used today
    Healthy Hands Headquarters

    4% OFF
    Discounted Bath and Body Works Gift Cards

    Head to Raise.com to find gift cards for Bath and Body works for up to 4% off their valued price! It's a creative way to save, especially when you combine them with the other offers found on this page.More
    1 used today - 1 comment
    NEW!
    B3G2 Free or B2G1 Free New Dahlia Fragrance

    Get the new Dahlia Fragrance for either buy 3, get 2 free or buy 2, get 1 free!More
    3 for $9 Car Fragrance Refills

    2 used today
    3 for $20 Room Sprays

    1 used today
    B1G2 FREE
    Buy 2, Get 1 Free C.O. Bigelow and True Blue Spa

    2 used today
    $20 & Under Gifts

    FREE GIFT
    Buy 2, Get 1 Free Select Travel Size Body Care

    3 used today - 1 comment

    About Bath and Body Works

    Bath & Body Works is a bath and beauty retailer that offers a wide range of soaps, skin care, candles, beauty, fragrances, gifts and much more. With new items and sales available almost everyday, be sure to save the most money on any purchase by using today's Bath and Body Works coupon codes and printable coupons found at DealsPlus.

    How to Use a Bath & Body Works Coupon Code Online

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click on â€œMy Bagâ€ in the top right corner of the website.
      bathandbodyworks

    3. Find the â€œEnter Codeâ€ box under your desired item(s), enter your promotional code and click â€œApply.â€
      bathandbodyworks

    4. See discount on qualifying item(s). New order total reflects discount.
      bathandbodyworks


    What are the Best Bath & Body Works Coupons?

    The best discount we see for Bath & Body Works is for $10 off $30 with free shipping. Bath & Body works coupons rarely include free shipping and a discount, however they sometimes offer a free item with purchase, such as a free candle or signature care item that can exceed the $5.99 shipping value. Bath & Body Works coupon codes apply to every single item with no exclusions - including sale items. Another great coupon code is for 20% off your entire order. This code often includes a free item, usually worth between $10 and $12, which covers up to twice the cost of shipping.

    $10 off $30 is also the best you'll find for in-store printable coupons, however we have seen discounts as high as 40% off. Another high-value Bath & Body Works coupon is for a free item with any in-store purchase. Part of the reason why printable coupons at Bath & Body Works are so popular is that they discount your entire order without the $5.99 shipping charge that is difficult to avoid online.

    How do I Get Free Shipping?

    Free shipping is harder to come by at bathandbodyworks.com than other deals, but you can usually find a $1 shipping code with your purchase of $25 or more. This cuts the $5.99 shipping charge down to just $1. With a $25 order, that's a 20% discount. The best free shipping codes at Bath & Body Works apply with a $10 off $30 coupon, which means the total savings on your order will be $15.99! If you can't avoid paying the shipping charge, take solace in knowing that they have lowered the flat-rate from $7.99 to only $5.99, which means in theory you are still saving at least $2 on every order.

    What are the Best Deals?

    Bath & Body Works offers different promotions for different products. Here are some of the top discounts by product. Every discount is stackable with an online coupon code or printable coupon.
    • Signature Care Lotion, Shower Gel & More - Best deal is buy 3, get 3 free. Can often find buy 3, get 2 free. Remember to stack a coupon for more savings.
    • Soaps - Hand soaps can be as low as $4-5, Sanitizers can be as low as $1.
    • Wallflowers - The lowest you can find these are usually for $5, but you can get refills for just $4.
    • Aromatherapy - The $5 Aromatherapy sale is a bit rare and usually lasts only one day. Some products are discounted by as much as $11 (69% off).
    • Candles - The price depends on the candle, but anything above 50% off is an exceptionally good deal. Most of the time you can find two for the price of one.

    What is a VIP Tote? Is it a Deal?

    A VIP tote at Bath & Body Works is a promotional gift tote bag filled with fragrances, soaps, and more. They are usually offered about once each season, and are valued at about $120. When you use special coupon code, you can purchase these totes for about $20-$30, however they usually require a minimum purchase of other items to even qualify for the promotional pricing. These bundles are one of the most popular offers at Bath & Body Works, and they're only offered online. They've tend to sell out very quickly, usually within a day or so.

