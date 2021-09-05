Free | Fun | Easy

My Bath & Body Works is a free rewards Program. It allows you to earn points from your in-store and online purchases! Then, redeem your points for a free product of your choice (up to $16.50 value!)



This program is now testing in select areas.



Featured Benefits:

Welcome Offer: A thank-you for signing up



Free Products: Earn toward a reward every time you shop to use towards your choice of free full-sized products (Up to $16.50 Value)



Birthday Gift: A treat for your special day



The Wallet: Access every offer in one easy way



Get special member exclusive offers & savings

Already Have a BathAndBodyWorks.com account?

Sign in and click Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards Program from your Account Dashboard to upgrade your existing account!



Just made a purchase but are not a My Bath & Body Works Member? Get credit if you join now! If you enroll within 7 days from the time of your purchase, you can receive credit for that purchase. See details



Rewards:

You will earn credit towards your next Reward for every $1 of Eligible Purchases. Rewards are issued when Members have accrued the amount specified to earn a Reward. Rewards will be available via the Wallet section of the App or My Account section of the website.



Note: Rewards are valid for 90 days from date issued. My Bath & Body Works is a free rewards Program. It allows you to earn points from your in-store and online purchases! Then, redeem your points for a free product of your choice (up to $16.50 value!)This program is now testing in select areas.Already Have a BathAndBodyWorks.com account?Sign in and click Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards Program from your Account Dashboard to upgrade your existing account!Just made a purchase but are not a My Bath & Body Works Member? Get credit if you join now! If you enroll within 7 days from the time of your purchase, you can receive credit for that purchase. See details here You will earn credit towards your next Reward for every $1 of Eligible Purchases. Rewards are issued when Members have accrued the amount specified to earn a Reward. Rewards will be available via the Wallet section of the App or My Account section of the website.Rewards are valid for 90 days from date issued. More