My Bath & Body Works is a free rewards Program. It allows you to earn points from your in-store and online purchases! Then, redeem your points for a free product of your choice (up to $16.50 value!)
This program is now testing in select areas.
Featured Benefits:
Welcome Offer: A thank-you for signing up
Free Products: Earn toward a reward every time you shop to use towards your choice of free full-sized products (Up to $16.50 Value)
Birthday Gift: A treat for your special day
The Wallet: Access every offer in one easy way
Get special member exclusive offers & savings
Already Have a BathAndBodyWorks.com account?
Sign in and click Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards Program from your Account Dashboard to upgrade your existing account!
Just made a purchase but are not a My Bath & Body Works Member? Get credit if you join now! If you enroll within 7 days from the time of your purchase, you can receive credit for that purchase. See details here.
Rewards:
You will earn credit towards your next Reward for every $1 of Eligible Purchases. Rewards are issued when Members have accrued the amount specified to earn a Reward. Rewards will be available via the Wallet section of the App or My Account section of the website.
Note: Rewards are valid for 90 days from date issued.More
Bath and Body Works is always offering either Buy 3, Get 3 Free or Buy 3, Bet 2 Free on select Body Care. And always, if you buy 2, you get 1 free. No promo code is necessary, but any current promo code will work in addition to your free items!More
Head to Raise.com to find gift cards for Bath and Body works for up to 6% off their valued price!
Bath & Body Works is your go-to place for the best smelling bath and beauty items that make perfect gifts & goodies. Shop the freshest soaps, skin care, candles, fragrances and much more. New deals go live almost everyday! Be sure to add coupon codes and printable coupons found at DealsPlus for some extra savings.
What are the Best Bath & Body Works Coupons?
The best offers we see are coupons for $10 off $30+ orders or 20% off sitewide. Other than Black Friday, the best times to shop are during the Semi-Annual sales that go live in January & July. Another high-value coupon is for a free item with any purchase, which sometimes includes free shipping with a minmum threshold. One of the best things about Bath & Body Works coupons is that they apply to every single item with no exclusions - including sale items! Often, offers are valid both in-stores & online- which means you can head in-stores to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
How do I Get Free Shipping?
Free shipping is harder to come by at bathandbodyworks.com than other deals, but sometimes you can find a coupon code for free shippign on orders of $50 or more. On all other days, they offer $5.99 flat-rate standard shipping for purchases of $10 or more .
What are the Best Deals?
Here are some of the top discounts by product. Every discount is stackable with an online coupon code or printable coupon.
Body Care - $5.95
Hand Soaps - $2.95
Wallflowers - $3.25
3-Wick Candles - $9.95
Single Wick Candles - 5.95
What is a Black Friday Tote? Is it a Deal?
A Black Friday tote at Bath & Body Works is a promotional gift tote bag filled with fragrances, soaps, and more- valued at about $120. When you use special coupon code, you can purchase these totes for about $30, with a $30 purchase. These bundles are one of the most popular offers and are only offered online. They tend to sell out very quickly, usually within a day or so.
Where can i get an online code for $10 off $30 or more?
Bath & Body Works will occasionally offer the $10 off $30 coupon, but there is no way to know ahead of time when they will be available.
How many promo codes can you redeem per online order?
Unfortunately you cannot stack Bath and Body Works codes. However a lot of offers and promotions don’t require a code, so you can still add one in that case- since their code never have any exclusions!
What is the Bath & Body Works return policy?
Bath & Body Works has the best return policy: Return anything, anytime, for any reason. 100% Guaranteed!
Does Bath & Body Works offer in-store pickup?
Currently, in-store pickup is only being offered in select stores. But keep checking back… they will be adding more soon!
Does Bath & Body Works have a rewards program?
A rewards program has recently been launched and is being tested in select areas. It's free to sign up and you'll receive a welcome gift, along with a birthday gift. Earn 1 point for every $1 sepnt. Once you hit 75 point, you'll receive a free product of your choice (up to $16.50 in value.)
You can earn up to 3,750 points every year & points expire if your account is inactive for 365 days. Your rewards will expire 90 days after you earn them.
Do I get a coupon for signing up for thier newletter? If I'm a student? If I refer a friend?
Many retailed send you a personal promo code or coupon for signing up for their newletter. They well also offer special discounts to teachers, students, military or if you refer a friend. Unfortunately, Bath & Body Works doesn't currently offer any of these.