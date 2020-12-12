





How add my paper coupon to the My Offers Wallet?

1. Log In to My Offers

2. Find the Add a Coupon field (Tap "+" icon on mobile)

3. Enter 8 digit MO code (barcode) from your coupon into the field.



How can I add my paper coupon to the My Offers Wallet from the App?

1. Tap the Scan Icon.

2. Scan bar code.

3. If you don't have My Offers or you aren't logged in, you will be prompted to do so.

4. If you are logged in to your My Offers, your offer will show up.





Are all paper coupons valid online?

The Bed Bath & beyond website accepts coupons that read Valid In-Store or Online and are not expired. In-store only coupons cannot be used for online purchases. If you choose to place an order online, you can take the invoice, coupon, and credit/debit card used to make the purchase to any store to be credited for the discounted amount.



If you have an in-store coupon that you would like to use on an item that isn't available in your local stores: you have the option to visit your local store to place the online order. Payment can be processed at the register, so you will be allowed to apply your coupon.





Can I use my buybuy BABY offer on bedbathandbeyond.com, and vice versa?

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY online and mobile coupons cannot be applied across sites. However, the Bed Bath & Beyond site may carry the buybuy BABY product you are looking for. If so, you will be able to use any current, eligible Bed Bath & Beyond coupon to purchase a buybuy BABY item.





Exclusions for coupons & savings certificates?

Among the thousands of products, there are some vendors which are excluded from coupons, saving certificates and other discount offers. For those of us who are not savvy online shoppers or couponeers the Bed Bath & Beyond coupon program can sometimes be tricky. After you sign up for their email, text or snail mail offers, you may have many questions like when, how, where, and what? Hopefully we can answer some of your questions here!