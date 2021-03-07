page. A confirmation text message will be sent to your mobile device. Click the link to confirm your subscription, and you're in! You will receive your offer within 24 hours of confirming your subscription.



How to Use Your Coupons:

Text offers typically include an online promo code, as well as a Bed Bath and Beyond in-store coupon. The in-store coupon you can simply show on your phone at any Bed Bath and Beyond location. If you ever need to access your offer again, simply text "RESEND" at any time before the offer's expiration date.



More Offers Coming Your Way!

The first coupon you'll receive is typically a 20% off any one item. But once you're signed up, you'll receive a coupon for coupon 20% off your entire purchase once or twice a year, plus many more in-between.



Additional Tips:

To use any offer online sign into Receive exclusive offers right on your mobile device! First time subscribers get an extra 20% off any one single item coupon, which you can use in-store OR online, on regular price, sale or clearance! Sign up by texting this code to 239663 or by entering your information on this. A confirmation text message will be sent to your mobile device. Click the link to confirm your subscription, and you're in! You will receive your offer within 24 hours of confirming your subscription.Text offers typically include an online promo code, as well as a Bed Bath and Beyond in-store coupon. The in-store coupon you can simply show on your phone at any Bed Bath and Beyond location. If you ever need to access your offer again, simply text "RESEND" at any time before the offer's expiration date.The first coupon you'll receive is typically a 20% off any one item. But once you're signed up, you'll receive a coupon for coupon 20% off your entire purchase once or twice a year, plus many more in-between.To use any offer online sign into My Offers at BedBathandBeyond.com and follow the instructions listed there. If you ever need to access your offer again, simply text "RESEND" at any time before the offer's expiration date. More