Amazon is offering BHSOSO 100% Cotton Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads for Adult (15 lbs, Queen Size) for only $39.99 when you use coupon code PC7FRKPQ at checkout, regularly $79.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Product Details:



BHSOSO Weighted blanket with 7-layer system, 100% breathable natural cotton, which would make it comfort and more durable than normal blanket



The filling is environmental non-glue polyester padding and environmental glass beads,offering better temperature control



This Weighted blankets is a unique sensation you have to experience for yourself. You will able to sink into your couch with the blanket after work, stay curled up in bed on a lazy Sunday morning, and enjoy great night’s sleep