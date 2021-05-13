|
JCPenney has this 2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow for only $19.99 when you use code GREATDAD (extra 20% off) at checkout. Get free shipping on orders over $75, or opt for free store pickup where available.
Product Details:
- Wicks away moisture to keep you cool and comfortable
- Hypoallergenic premium polyester fiberfill
- Featuring Supraloft polyester that combines softness with lasting comfort
- Perfect for all sleepers, ideal support and comfort
- Features: Hypoallergenic, Breathable, Moisture Wicking, Multi-Pack
- Sleeping Position: Multi-Position
- Thread Count: 300
- Fill Weight: 22 oz. of Fill
- Pillow Size: Standard/Queen
- Measurements: 28 Length/Inches, 20 Width/Inches
- Fabric Content: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon From Bamboo
- Filling Content: 100% Polyester
- Comfort Type: Medium Density
- Care: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry
- Received 4+ stars out of 50+ reviews