Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

JCPenney

2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow
$19.99 $40.00
6h ago
Expires : 05/19/21
11  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback 3.0% 💎

About this Deal

JCPenney has this 2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow for only $19.99 when you use code GREATDAD (extra 20% off) at checkout. Get free shipping on orders over $75, or opt for free store pickup where available.

Product Details:
  • Wicks away moisture to keep you cool and comfortable
  • Hypoallergenic premium polyester fiberfill
  • Featuring Supraloft polyester that combines softness with lasting comfort
  • Perfect for all sleepers, ideal support and comfort
  • Features: Hypoallergenic, Breathable, Moisture Wicking, Multi-Pack
  • Sleeping Position: Multi-Position
  • Thread Count: 300
  • Fill Weight: 22 oz. of Fill
  • Pillow Size: Standard/Queen
  • Measurements: 28 Length/Inches, 20 Width/Inches
  • Fabric Content: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon From Bamboo
  • Filling Content: 100% Polyester
  • Comfort Type: Medium Density
  • Care: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry
  • Received 4+ stars out of 50+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

bedding home Bed bedroom JCPenney pillows serta Bed & Bath
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 😍
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
7h ago
Now $19.99
Likes Reply
JCPenney See All arrow
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 50% Off Memorial Day Home + Extra 10%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up To 50% + Extra 25% Off Okie Dokie
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Graphic Tees Starting From $3.59 - JCPenney
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow
$19.99 $40.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 50% Off Furniture, Mattresses & Rugs Flash Sale + Extra 10% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off Kitchen Appliances + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Pfaltzgraff Aspen 16-pc. Dinnerware Set
$27.98 $140.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Fuel Deluxe Backpack On SALE
$11.99 $40.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Nike Little Girls 2-pc. Legging Set
$15.39 $44.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Juniors High Rise Skinny Fit - Arizona
$4.49 $30.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
JCPenney
JCPenney
2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow
$19.99 $40.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
$1 & Up Simply Essential™' Bedding, Cookware & Bath Savings + More Ways to Save
$1.00+
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Jane
Jane
Kids Glow in The Dark Bedding Sets | Twin & Full Sizes
$69.99 $84.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Modern Threads 4-Piece Garment-Washed Comforter Set Beck
$74.66 $102.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Howell King Size Polyester Down Comforter
$21.96 $199.00
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw (60x72-inch)
$16.99 $29.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
KASENTEX All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set Reversible Ultra Soft Duvet Insert Hypoallergenic Machine Washable, Twin, Silver Cloud/Chocolate Brown
45.99 69.99
Amazon
Amazon
Lacette Silk Pillowcase,100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, Dual Sided 25 Momme Silk Fabrics/Wood Pulp Fiber,Bed Pillowcase with Hidden Zipper (Standard Size 20"×26",Set of 1,Champagne)
$16.09 $22.09
Amazon
Amazon
Lofus Shaggy Longfur Faux Fur Blanket, Fuzzy Sherpa Microfiber Blanket for Bed, Fluffy Cozy Plush Heavy Blanket, Washable Warm Furry Blanket for Couch Sofa Chair Home Decor, 60"x80" 15lbs Pink
$32.95 $65.9
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Open Box Deals From $1.62
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack NIVEA Men DEEP Rock Salts Body Wash 16.9oz
$7.87 $11.28
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 50% Off Memorial Day Home + Extra 10%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow
$19.99 $40.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Up To 50% Off Select Comforters & Quilts Sets Sale - Bed Bath & Beyond
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
OCESOPH Memory Foam Pillow
$18.99 $37.99
arrow
arrow