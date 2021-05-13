JCPenney has this 2-Pack Serta Ultra Rayon from Bamboo Pillow for only $19.99 when you use code GREATDAD (extra 20% off) at checkout. Get free shipping on orders over $75, or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Wicks away moisture to keep you cool and comfortable



Hypoallergenic premium polyester fiberfill



Featuring Supraloft polyester that combines softness with lasting comfort



Perfect for all sleepers, ideal support and comfort



Features: Hypoallergenic, Breathable, Moisture Wicking, Multi-Pack



Sleeping Position: Multi-Position



Thread Count: 300



Fill Weight: 22 oz. of Fill



Pillow Size: Standard/Queen



Measurements: 28 Length/Inches, 20 Width/Inches



Fabric Content: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon From Bamboo



Filling Content: 100% Polyester



Comfort Type: Medium Density



Care: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry



Received 4+ stars out of 50+ reviews