Home Depot is having this Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Walnut Bench for just $374.00, originally $623.75. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Hand-crafted of solid Himalayan sheesham wood



Slightly distressed finish adds character to each piece



Settee endows your entryway or living room with beauty



Clean with a dry cloth



Product Dimensions: 35 in. H x 45 in. W x 25 in. D



Intended for indoor use only



Packaged Dimension: 37.8 in. H x 47.83 in. W x 29 in. D