How to use a Best Buy promo code online (step-by-step instructions)

Add your desired item(s) to your shopping cart.



Click on the shopping cart icon in the top right corner of the webpage to review your order.





Review your cart, then click â€œCheckoutâ€.





Either log in or check out as guest, then choose whether you'd like your order shipped for free, or you'd like to pick it up in-store. Free shipping applies to all orders of $35 or more, or on appliance orders of $399 or more. Click â€œContinueâ€ to get to the payment screen.



After you've found a coupon to use, copy the code, then click the â€œPromotional Codesâ€ link to open the promo code box.





Paste your code in and click â€œApplyâ€.





Your total promotional discount will calculate on your entire order, or on qualifying items.



What are some great Best Buy coupons to look out for?

A 20% off coupon code that works on regular-priced small appliances and kitchen items



Extra 10% off coupons that work on all major appliances including dishwashers, gas ranges, washer and dryer combos



Extra 10-20% off online coupons for Best Buyâ€™s clearance outlet, which includes refurbished items, open-box sales, and clearance merchandise



Up to a 30% off student discount - that's right! It's definitely worth signing up for student discounts, where you can get up to 30% off coupons just for being in school. All you need is a valid .edu email address to start receiving special offers.

How else can I save money?

How do I find the best deals?

Best Buy offers an incredible selection of electronics and tech products at some of the cheapest prices you can find. They carry televisions, sound systems, laptops and computers, to home appliances, video games, cameras and entertainment. With price matching, huge sale events, and up to 20% off Best Buy coupons offered regularly, they make it easy to get the best deal on electronics and home items online and in stores.Here are some of the best offers to look out for! We've seen each of these multiple times throughout the years, so they're sure to return (usually around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Independence Day, or other major holiday sales).Not all offers require coupons or promo codes! Click on any of our coupons that youâ€™d like to redeem and DealsPlus will route you to the BestBuy.com site, where you can complete your purchase with that particular discount or offer.We absolutely love their 2-Day Sales, where about 50 of the hottest deals will be on sale for anywhere from 20-60% off. They always include a few items from each popular category, including video games or gaming consoles, DSLR cameras, HDTVs, laptops, smartphones, personal tech, and more.Every week, Best Buy releases their Featured Deals section too, where you can easily browse by category to find exactly what you're looking for. Some of these purchases even include a free gift card back with select items, like Samsung TVs, tablets, or printers.The absolute best time to shop at Best Buy is during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Not only is this the best time to stock up on great electronics deals, you can also find 20% off coupons that work on specific sale events or a 10-15% off coupon code to use at Best Buy Outlet. At this time, it's very possible to save up to 80% off total on big ticket purchases like TVs, cameras, and computers. Most of these outlet items are available online only, but all other sale items are available in-store as well.In case you canâ€™t wait until Black Friday, Best Buyâ€™s Deal of the Day offers comparable prices. A new item is discounted at up to 75% off every day to keep you wanting more! Plus, they all ship for free. If you donâ€™t like todayâ€™s deal, check back at midnight to find a new one.Lastly, if you join Best Buyâ€™s Rewards Program youâ€™ll earn 1 point for every $1 you spend, get zero interest on any purchase of $149 or more, and get access to exclusive promo codes and offers that are for Best Buy members only. You can redeem your points for reward certificates to use on a future purchase. For updated offers and more store information, check back at DealsPlus and stay updated with all current sales, printable coupons, and promotion codes.