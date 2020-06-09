Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Big Lots Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons September 2020

15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase at Big Lots when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Even better, get free shipping on orders of $59 or more.More
Get Coupon Code
77 used today - Expires 9/30/20
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
9 used today - Expires 9/30/20
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase (Select Rewards Members)

Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 9/30/20
75% OFF
Sale

Up To 75% Off Labor Day Sale

Get Deal
8 used today - Expires 9/7/20
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off $15 Big Lots Coupon | Big Rewards Program

Receive a $5 off $15+ coupon, which you can redeem online or in-stores when you sign up for the Big Rewards Program at Big Lots with any new email address! It's free to join! Plus, find current promotions from their Savings Center or Weekly Ads at your local store!

Offer Details:
  • You will receive this in-store coupon in your email within 48 hours.
  • If you do not see the offer in your inbox, please check your spam folder.
  • You can also check your Rewards Account online under "View Your Offers".
  • Offer is valid for one-time use only and is non-transferable.
  • Limit two promo codes for online purchases.
  • Redeeming your $5 rewards on a qualifying purchase count towards your next reward.

Note: Please contact Big Lots' customer service if you have not received your offer within 48 hours.

Big Rewards Program Perks:
  • Earn a $5 reward after every 3 purchases.
  • Earn a $10 bonus reward for every $200 furniture purchase.
  • Get access to exclusive coupons, discounts, and VIP shopping events.
  • Be the first to know when your local weekly ad is online 2-days ahead.
  • Never worry about finding a lost receipt with their 30-day Receipt Look-up benefit (Not available in NJ, MA, or CA).

Customers can participate in their Lease to Own program where you can make from 90-day to 15-month payments on qualifying item such as sofas, loveseats, sectionals, dining sets, and more.

Not looking to sign up to Big Lots' email list? You can still find savings by shopping their weekly deals and offers section. Big Lots constantly has seasonal sales going on.

Every now and then, Big Lots offers an extra 20% off on select weekends so be on the lookout. One of the best ways to be alerted of these coupons is to subscribe to DealsPlus emails.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 41 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $59+

Get Deal
2 used today - 2 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance

Save up to 50% off when you shop Big Lots' clearance section. Plus, you can find seasonal offers whenever they become available.

Looking to save even more? You can get a $5 off $15 coupon when you sign up for Big Lots' Big Rewards program. Plus, earn a $5 reward for every 3 purchases, $10 bonus reward for every $200 spent on furniture & patio, VIP shopping days, and more.

If you're shopping in-store, check out the Big Lots weekly ad for current and upcoming promotions.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 2 comments
Sale

Big Lots Weekly Deals & Offers

Big Lots offers discounts on outdoor furniture, decor, storage, electronics, and more. Browse from the sale category on the left side for even more savings. You can also get a $5 off coupon when you join the free BIG Rewards program.

Popular Deals:
  • Up to 90% off seasonal or holiday sales (especially After Christmas sale)
  • Up to 75% off clearance
  • Buy one, get one 50% off deals
  • 20% off select categories like bath, bedding, and moreMore
    • Get Deal
    1 used today - 11 comments
    In-Store

    Big Lots Weekly Ad

    Find in-store sales and coupons at your local Big Lots when you check out the weekly ad. Plus, you can find upcoming promotions all from the same page!

    Every now and then, Big Lots offers an extra 20% off everything during their friends & family sale. You can find these coupons before they are live by looking through the weekly ad.    More
    View Weekly Ad
    3 used today - 2 comments
    Sale

    Furniture Sale & Clearance

    Save big on furniture deals at Big Lots! While some items can be purchased online, many items are available in stores only.

    Note: No coupon is required to redeem this offer. Prices are as marked.

    Popular Categories:
    Get Deal
    10 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Same Day Delivery, Pick Up In-store, and More | Big Lots Now

    Get the same big deals with even more benefits. Big Lots now offers same day delivery, in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Offer valid at select locations.More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Patio Clearance

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Swim Accessories

    Get Deal
    FREE
    Sale

    Free In-Store Pick Up

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Select Toys

    Get Deal
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off Folding Furniture

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Select Floor Care

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy One, Get One 50% Off Storage Cubes

    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    548,843 subscribers
    472,001 subscribers
    646,186 subscribers
    46,559 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    419,466 subscribers
    445,982 subscribers
    134,982 subscribers
    174,174 subscribers

    About Big Lots

    Shop Big Lots stores for smart deals on a great selection of brand name furniture, mattresses, toys, watches, and more, all at low closeout prices.
    Big Lots now offers leasing on furniture for up to 90 days. Buy your recliner online, then shop from that comfy seat too.

    Big Lots has just begun making their products available on-line. No more worrying about your Big Lots hours or locations. Get what you want shipped to where you want.

    Come back to DealsPlus to see your weekly Big Lots circular and ads for in-store offerings as well. Subscribe to Big Lots with us and learn all the upcoming dates for Friends & Family 20% off.

    Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    BIGHEROES
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Never miss another coupon from
    Big Lots
    Save an extra 15% off your entire purchase at Big Lots when you use this promo code at checkout! Even better, you can get free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
    BIGHEROES
    94% success (63 votes) - 7 comments - Expired 6/30/20
    Posting anonymously as RichDonkey
    vamplibra
    vamplibra
    Hi @akron715, anyone can use the code for online purchases.
    Jun 15, 2020
    akron715
    akron715
    Correct me if I'm wrong. 15% promo not valid for general public. Only front line and care givers relating to COVID 19. Your thoughts.
    Jun 15, 2020
    mlee21
    mlee21
    Hi @almiller3

    This coupon is for online only :)
    Jun 14, 2020
    almiller3
    almiller3
    can this be used in store?
    Jun 14, 2020
    ningbaby
    ningbaby
    great
    Jun 09, 2020
    View All Comments
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?