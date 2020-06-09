



Offer Details:

You will receive this in-store coupon in your email within 48 hours.



If you do not see the offer in your inbox, please check your spam folder.



You can also check your Rewards Account online under "View Your Offers".



Offer is valid for one-time use only and is non-transferable.



Limit two promo codes for online purchases.



Redeeming your $5 rewards on a qualifying purchase count towards your next reward.

Note: Please contact Big Lots' 48 hours.



Big Rewards Program Perks:

Earn a $5 reward after every 3 purchases.



Earn a $10 bonus reward for every $200 furniture purchase.



Get access to exclusive coupons, discounts, and VIP shopping events.



Be the first to know when your local weekly ad is online 2-days ahead.



Never worry about finding a lost receipt with their 30-day Receipt Look-up benefit (Not available in NJ, MA, or CA).

Customers can participate in their



Not looking to sign up to Big Lots' email list? You can still find savings by shopping their



Customers can participate in their Lease to Own program where you can make from 90-day to 15-month payments on qualifying item such as sofas, loveseats, sectionals, dining sets, and more.

Not looking to sign up to Big Lots' email list? You can still find savings by shopping their weekly deals and offers section. Big Lots constantly has seasonal sales going on.

Every now and then, Big Lots offers an extra 20% off on select weekends so be on the lookout. One of the best ways to be alerted of these coupons is to subscribe to DealsPlus emails.