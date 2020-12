The 2020 holiday season is in full swing. While this year may feel different, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some things still won't change -- like giving gifts to the ones you love, for example. Now more than ever is it important to know the deadlines for shipping or purchasing items to receive them in time for the holidays. You can find those deadlines below!

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

USPS

First day of Hanukkah shipping deadlines: December 8: Priority Mail Express Service

Christmas Day shipping deadlines: December 15: USPS Retail Ground Service December 18: First-Class Mail Service December 19: Priority Mail Service December 23: Priority Mail Express Service

Last day of Kwanzaa shipping deadlines: December 22: USPS Retail Ground Serice December 24: Priority Mail Service, First-Class Mail Service December 30: Priority Mail Express Service



FedEx

First day of Hanukkah shipping deadlines: December 8: FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Class Overnight December 10: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Priority, FedEx SameDay City Direct

Christmas Day shipping deadlines: December 9: FedEx SmartPost December 15: FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground December 21: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight December 22: FedEx 2Day, FedEx 2Day A.M., FedEx 2Day Freight December 23: FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight December 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Priority, FedEx SameDay City Direct

Last day of Kwanzaa shipping deadlines: December 16: FedEx SmartPost December 22: FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground December 28: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight December 29: FedEx 2Day, FedEx 2Day A.M., FedEx 2Day Freight December 30: FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight December 31: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Priority, FedEx SameDay City Direct



UPS

First day of Hanukkah shipping deadlines: December 8: UPS Next Day Air

Christmas Day shipping deadlines: December 15: UPS Ground December 21: UPS 3 Day Select December 22: UPS 2nd Day Air December 23: UPS Next Day Air

Last day of Kwanzaa shipping deadlines: December 22: UPS Ground December 28: UPS 3 Day Select December 29: UPS 2nd Day Air, UPS Next Day Air



2020 Retail Christmas Shipping Deadlines

6PM

December 17: Standard shipping ($50 minimum)

December 21: Next-day shipping for $22

Amazon

December 14: Free standard shipping on all orders of $25+ (not Prime)

December 24: Free shipping for Prime members (orders over $35), or one-day shipping for $12.99

Apple

Vary widely from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22 depending on the product. Consult their website here for details.

Barnes & Noble

December 16: Free shipping for members

December 22: Expedited shipping

Belk

December 19: Free standard shipping (orders over $99)

December 21: Free overnight shipping for $29.95 (by 12 pm ET)

Best Buy

Varies by item. Consult their website here.

Dick's Sporting Goods

December 16: Free standard shipping on orders over $49

December 20: Expedited shipping for a fee

shopDisney

December 9: Free standard shipping on orders over $75

GameStop

December 11: Free standard shipping on orders over $35

December 24: One day shipping (fees apply)

GAP

December 21: Next-day shipping

H&M

December 9: Free standard shipping on orders over $40

JCPenney

December 17: Free standard shipping on orders over $75

December 23: Expedited shipping (fees apply)

Kohl's

December 16: Free standard shipping on orders over $75

December 21: 2-day shipping with fees (by 1pm CT)

Lowe's

December 18: Free standard shipping for myLowe's members (by 12pm ET)

December 22: Next-day delivery with fees (by noon)

Macy's

December 18: Standard and premium shipping

December 21: Express shipping with fees (by 12pm ET)

December 24: Same-day shipping and store pickup where available

Microsoft

December 18: Free 2-3 day standard shipping

December 21: Express delivery (fees apply)

Nike

December 15: Free standard shipping for members (by 2pm PT)

December 21: Expedited shipping with fees (by 8pm PT)

Nordstrom

December 16: Standard shipping (by 12pm ET)

December 23: Next-business-day shipping ($20 fee)

Old Navy

December 20: Free standard shipping on orders $50+

Overstock

December 15: Free standard shipping (by 10am MST)

December 22: Rush delivery for $39.99 (by 9am MST)

Petco

December 18: Standard shipping

December 21: Free expedited shipping

REI

December 17: Free shipping on orders $45+

Sam's Club

December 9: Large standard shipping orders

December 16: Normal standard shipping orders

December 21: Express shipping (fees apply)

Samsung

December 18: Standard shipping

December 21: Expedited shipping (fees apply)

Sephora

December 21: Free 1-3 day delivery

December 23: Expedited shipping for $16.95

Shutterfly

December 15: Standard shipping (by 11:59pm PT)

December 21: Expedited shipping with fees (by 4pm PT)

Target

December 21: Free 2-day shipping on orders $35+

ULTA

December 16: Free standard shipping on orders $100+

December 23: Next-day shipping (fees apply)

Victoria's Secret

December 18: Free standard shipping on orders $100+

December 22: Expedited shipping with fees (by 5pm)

Walmart