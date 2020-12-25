Happy Holidays from DealsPlus

To our DealsPlus family,

In a year of pain and uncertainty, it may be hard to find joy in the holidays. Though 2020 has not gone as many have expected, now more than ever is a great time to reflect on the positive aspects of our lives. From the extra time we've been able to spend with our immediate families to the connecting with friends and loved ones from afar via video call, we must take joy in the little things. While we honor the ones that we've lost this year, we should also honor the ones that we still have in our lives.

From our family to your family, the team here at DealsPlus would like to wish you a happy holiday. Even though your holiday traditions have more than likely been altered, you can still find joy and happiness this holiday season.

Thank you for all the love and support that you've shown us this year. Here's to hoping for better days ahead in the coming year.

Happy Holidays,

The DealsPlus Team