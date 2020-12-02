Netflix December 2020 Arrivals and Departures

Here is everything that is coming to Netflix in December 2020! Also, stick around to see the list of departures as well.
December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Family
The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You the One?: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce — Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special
December 3
Break — Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (aka Just Another Christmas) — Netflix Film
December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire — Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film
MANK — Netflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Selena: The Series: Netflix Original
December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family
Detention — Netflix Original
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family
Rose Island — Netflix Film
The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary
December 10
Alice is Borderland — Netflix Original
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family
Canvas — Netflix Film
Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original
The Prom — Netflix Film
December 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made in Honório — Netflix Original
Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Original
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film
Sweet Home — Netflix Original
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film
December 25
Bridgerton — Netflix Original
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
DNA — Netflix Film
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Fmaily
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone — Netflix Family
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original
Equinox — Netflix Original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original
December 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
December 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
December 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
December 6
The Secret (2006)
December 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
December 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
December 12
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
December 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
December 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
December 22
The Little Hours (2017)
December 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
December 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
December 27
Fifty (2015)
December 28
Lawless (2012)
December 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
December 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
December 31
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)