Netflix December 2020 Arrivals and Departures

December 02, 2020 · 822 Views

Here is everything that is coming to Netflix in December 2020! Also, stick around to see the list of departures as well.

Coming Soon to Netflix

December 1

  • Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Family

  • The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original

  • Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special

  • 3 Days to Kill (2014)

  • 50 First Dates (2004)

  • A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

  • Angels & Demons (2009)

  • Are You the One?: Seasons 1-2

  • Chef (2014)

  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)

  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

  • Effie Gray (2014)

  • Gormiti: Season 1

  • The Happytime Murders (2018)

  • Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

  • Jurassic Park (1993)

  • Jurassic Park III (2001)

  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

  • Little Nicky (2000)

  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

  • Monster House (2006)

  • Peppermint (2018)

  • Quigley Down Under (1990)

  • Runaway Bride (1999)

  • Super Wings: Season 3

  • Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

  • Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

  • Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary

  • Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special

  • Fierce — Netflix Film

  • Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special

December 3

  • Break — Netflix Film

  • Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family

  • Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (aka Just Another Christmas) — Netflix Film

December 4

  • Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Original

  • Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original

  • Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

  • Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Family

  • Christmas Crossfire — Netflix Film

  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original

  • Kings of Joburg: Season 1

  • Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film

  • MANK — Netflix Film

  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

  • Selena: The Series: Netflix Original

December 5

  • Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family

  • Detention — Netflix Original

December 7

  • Ava (2020)

  • Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

  • Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

  • Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary

  • Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original

  • Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original

  • Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family

  • Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family

  • Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family

  • The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family

  • Rose Island — Netflix Film

  • The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary

December 10

  • Alice is Borderland — Netflix Original

December 11

  • A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family

  • Canvas — Netflix Film

  • Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

  • The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original

  • The Prom — Netflix Film

December 14

  • A California Christmas — Netflix Film

  • Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family

  • Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original

December 15

  • Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

  • The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

  • Grizzlies (2020)

  • The Professor and the Madman (2019)

  • Pup Academy: Season 2

  • Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

  • Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

  • Anitta: Made in Honório — Netflix Original

  • Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary

  • How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Original

  • Nocturnal Animals (2016)

  • The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

  • Run On — Netflix Original

  • Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original

December 17

  • Braven (2018)

December 18

  • Guest House (2020)

  • Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

  • Jeopardy! Champion Run V

  • Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

  • Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

  • Jeopardy! College Championship

  • Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film

  • Sweet Home — Netflix Original

December 20

  • Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

  • The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

  • After We Collided (2020)

  • London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special

  • Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family

  • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

  • Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

  • The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film

  • Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film

December 25

  • Bridgerton — Netflix Original

December 26

  • Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

  • DNA — Netflix Film

  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Fmaily

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family

  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone — Netflix Family

December 27

  • Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

  • Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film

  • Rango (2011)

December 29

  • Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

  • Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original

  • Equinox — Netflix Original

  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

December 31

  • Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original

 

Leaving Netflix

December 1

  • Heartbreakers (2001)

  • The Lobster (2015)

December 4

  • Cabin Fever (2016)

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

December 5

  • The Rum Diary (2011)

December 6

  • The Secret (2006)

December 7

  • Berlin, I Love You (2019)

  • The Art of the Steal (2013)

December 8

  • Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

December 12

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

December 14

  • Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

December 17

  • Ip Man 3 (2015)

December 22

  • The Little Hours (2017)

December 24

  • The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 25

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

December 27

  • Fifty (2015)

December 28

  • Lawless (2012)

December 29

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

December 30

  • Dexter: Seasons 1-8

  • Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

  • Ip Man (2008)

  • Ip Man 2 (2010)

  • Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

December 31

  • Airplane! (1980)

  • An Education (2009)

  • Anna Karenina (2012)

  • Baby Mama (2008)

  • Back to the Future (1985)

  • Back to the Future Part II (1989)

  • Back to the Future Part III (1990)

  • Bad Teacher (2011)

  • Barbershop (2002)

  • Being John Malkovich (1999)

  • Cape Fear (1991)

  • Casper (1995)

  • Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

  • Coneheads (1993)

  • Definitely, Maybe (2008)

  • Dennis the Menace (1993)

  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

  • Fargo (1996)

  • For Love or Money (1993)

  • Frida (2002)

  • Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

  • Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

  • Her (2013)

  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

  • The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

  • The Interview (2014)

  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

  • Nacho Libre (2006)

  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

  • The Notebook (2004)

  • Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

  • The Office: Seasons 1-9

  • Poltergeist (1982)

  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)

  • Session 9 (2001)

  • Splice (2009)

  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)

  • Superman Returns (2006)

  • The Town (2010)

  • Troy (2004)

  • WarGames (1983)

