Stores Opened & Closed for Christmas 2020

We've compiled a list of the major retailers that are either opened or closed on December 24th and 25th, plus their hours!
Retailer Stores Open on 12/24
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apple: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Belk: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Burlington: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
buybuy Baby: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cabela's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
DSW: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
Five Below: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ikea: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
JC Penney: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kohl's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
Office Depot: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Staples: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Retailer Stores Open on 12/25
CVS: 8 a.m. to p.m.
Dollar Tree: Most stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rite Aid: 24 Hours
Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery Stores & Dining Spots Open on 12/25
7-Eleven: : 24 Hours
Albertson’s: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boston Market: Some locations may be open. Check local store for hours.
Burger King:6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Del Taco: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Denny’s: Check local store for hours.
Domino’s: Check local store for hours.
Dunkin’ Donuts: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (most locations)
IHOP: Select locations open 24/7
Macaroni Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Popeyes: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ralph’s: Some locations may be open. Check local store for hours.
Safeway: Some locations may be open. Check local store for hours.
Starbucks: Hours vary (select locations only)
Stores Closed on 12/25