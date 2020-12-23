Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Stores Opened & Closed for Christmas 2020

December 23, 2020 · 1.1k Views

We've compiled a list of the major retailers that are either opened or closed on December 24th and 25th, plus their hours!

 

Stores Opened & Closed on Christmas

Retailer Stores Open on 12/24

  • Belk: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

  • DSW: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

  • Ikea: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 

Retailer Stores Open on 12/25

 

Grocery Stores & Dining Spots Open on 12/25

 

Stores Closed on 12/25

