Stores Opened & Closed for Christmas 2020

We've compiled a list of the major retailers that are either opened or closed on December 24th and 25th, plus their hours!

Stores Opened & Closed on Christmas

Retailer Stores Open on 12/24

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Belk: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

buybuy Baby: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cabela's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

DSW: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

JC Penney: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Staples: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Retailer Stores Open on 12/25

CVS: 8 a.m. to p.m.

Dollar Tree: Most stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid: 24 Hours

Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores & Dining Spots Open on 12/25

Stores Closed on 12/25