How to use a Bloomingdales coupon code online (step-by-step instructions)

Add all desired items to your "Brown Bag"





Click the "Brown Bag" icon in the top right corner





Copy the code you'd like to use and paste it into the box that says, "Have a Promo Code?"





Note that some coupon codes have certain restrictions, and others are valid on select items only. Make sure you test your code before spending time shopping to make sure you understand which items will qualify. You can use up to two coupons per order, so we recommend using a free shipping coupon along with one other coupon of your choice, whether it be a discount code or free gift with beauty/fragrance purchase.



Apply the code and your final, total discounts will apply to all qualifying items.

What are the best coupons to look out for?

How can I save the most money?

Bloomingdaleâ€™s offers premium fashion, home, beauty, fragrance, and home items from top designers. With over 50 stores nationwide and a vast online selection, it's easy to save money with Bloomingdales promo codes and printable coupons online and in-store.Every few weeks, thereâ€™s at least 1-3 new Bloomingdales coupon codes that work on specific items or sale categories. Weâ€™ve seen a 10% off coupon for Bloomingdales credit cardholders, a 20-30% off coupon for shoes, handbags, clothing or jewelry, free gift cards with your purchase, and free gifts with your beauty purchase. The best offer weâ€™ve ever seen is an extra 25% off coupon code and printable coupon that works on almost every item with limited exclusions. This coupon only comes around once or twice a year and is part of their Friends and Family Sale, so when you see it, stock up on all your fashion, home, beauty and fragrance needs before it disappears! Hands down, it's the best offer you'll find each year.The absolute best way to save money at Bloomingdales is by shopping the Friends and Family sale and stacking a 10-25% off promo code with your order for unbelievable discountson everything you love. But since that sale comes about 1-2 times a year, you can also check out the sale section where thousands of clothes, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories and home items are discounted by up to 80% off. And as noted above, try to shop when thereâ€™s a coupon available for your purchase so youâ€™ll save even more money.If you sign up for newsletters, youâ€™ll be the first to receive coupons, learn about sale events and in-store offers. And to reward you for signing up, theyâ€™ll give you a one-time-use 10% off coupon that works on everything at Bloomingdales.com.Lastly, you could save an extra 20-40% off by shopping at Bloomingdaleâ€™s Outlet Store, where all your favorite brands and products are discounted by an average of 20% off sale prices youâ€™d see elsewhere. These tend to be items that are going out of season, have low inventory, or are overstock items which are great deals nonetheless! Plus, if you sign up to outlet newsletters youâ€™ll get a certificate for $20 off a future purchase of $100 or more.