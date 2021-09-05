Bloomingdales Cardholders take 25% off items labeled PROMOTION ELIGIBLE, everyone else take 20% off. No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout.
Loyallists get a $25 Reward (5,000 Power Points) for every $125 you spend on select items excluded from the discount. Offer valid on items labeled "LOYALLIST POWER POINTS." Offer valid online and in-stores.More
Text this code to 25666 and opt-in to receiving Bloomingdale's Text Alerts. You'll instantly receive personal promo code for an extra 15% off your next online purchase- works on regular price, sale & clearance!
Get 20% off your first purchase today and tomorrow (up to total savings of $250 over the two days) when you open a Bloomingdale's credit card. Plus, get three points per dollar, exclusive cardholder offers and more! Every 5000 points you'll get a $25 reward card.More
Shop today's sales on designer clothing, shoes, beauty products, accessories and home items, all for up to 75% off. Use today's Bloomingdales coupon codes and in-store offers found on this very DealsPlus page for further discounts.More
Save 30-70% in the Bloomingdale's outlet! Items include vendor closeouts or overruns, as well as items specifically made for Bloomingdale’s The Outlet. Items sourced directly from full line stores will have an original Bloomingdale’s tag. The “comparable value” & “compare at” prices for these items are based on prices for the same or comparable items offered in Bloomingdale’s or other department or specialty stores. Items are similar in composition and style, but they may differ in materials, brand or fabrication. Also, as market prices often fluctuate, “comparable value” & “compare at” prices may not have been offered in the past 90 days. We encourage you to engage in comparison shopping to see what great value they offer!
The best offer we've ever seen is an extra 25% off coupon code works across all categories. However, these are particularly rare.
What are the best sales?
The best sale at Bloomingdales is their Friends and Family Sale! They offer 20-25% off across the site, special savings on beauty & fragrance and even better savings for Loyallists during this sale. Another great way to save at Bloomingdale's is to shop during their Gift Card Events. Spend a specific amount and get gift cards worth up to $1200 or more to spend later!
What perks do cardholders get?
Get approved today and get 20% off your first purchase today and tomorrow (up to total savings of $250 over the two days). Plus, get 3-6 points per dollar, free shipping on every order, exclusive cardholder offers and more! Every 5000 points you'll get a $25 reward card. Bloomingdale's American Express Cardholders get all the perks, plus points on purchases everywhere else that American Express Cards are welcome.
How do I get free shipping?
Become a Loyallist for free and get free shipping on every order! Everyone else gets free shipping on $150 or free shipping on $1499 for mattresses. A few times a year, they will offer free shipping for everyone- and this definitely happens close to Black Friday!
What perks do Loyallists get?
Sign up in seconds (it's free!), and you'll be on your way to earning rewards, getting free shipping and so much more. Includes:
Free shipping with no minimum purchase
Get one or more points for every $1 spent in-stores & online
Double points on all shoes, cosmetics & fragrances
Get a $25 reward card every time you reach 5000 points
A 'Perk of the Month' offer will be sent to you inbox monthly
Double, Triple & Power Points during exclusive events
What is their return policy?
You have 90 days to return most Bloomingdale's purchases for a refund if the purchase is still in saleable condition. Items form The Final Offer section must be returned within 30 days. Some departments, have special return policies, but these are posted. They offer free returns on online orders as a part of their hassle-free return policy.
If you don't have the receipt, they'll issue a merchandise credit and you'll receive the lowest selling price in the last 180 days. They may require you to provide your name and address, unless it's on file.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Need it today? Bloomingdale's makes that easy. They offer both in-store and curbside pickup, usually ready within 2 hours! You can also get same-day delivery for standard shipping, plus a $20 fee. Loyallists just pay the $20 fee. Same-day purchases must be by 1PM Monday–Saturday or noon on Sunday.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
There are multiple ways to get your own personal coupon- right now!
Sign up for the email newsletter or sign up for text alerts (text BLOOMIES to 25666) and receive a coupon for 15% off.
Get $20 Off your next purchase at Bloomingdale's Outlet Stores when you sign up for Bloomingdale's Outlet emails.
Download the Bloomingdales App and get 15% off the first purchase you make!
Currently, there are no student, military or refer a friend offers available.
