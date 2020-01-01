Available for pick-up, Curbside, or Delivery

Bundle Option 1:

Starting at $11.50 per person

Feeds 3 for $40 • Feeds 5 for $60 • Feeds 10 for $115

Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar

Choice of Pasta: Lasagna, Baked Rigatoni or Spicy Chicken Rigatoni

Dessert: Chocolate Chip Cannoli

A Special Treat for the Guest of Honor: A Piece of Double Dark Chocolate Cake



Bundle Option 2:

Starting at $13.50 per person

Feeds 3 for $50 • Feeds 5 for $70 • Feeds 10 for $135

Choice of Salad: Mixed Green or Caesar

Choice of Entrée: Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone or Eggplant Parmigiana

Choice of Pasta: Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne alla Vodka or Baked Ziti

Dessert: Chocolate Chip Cannoli

A Special Treat for the Guest of Honor: A Piece of Double Dark Chocolate Cake More