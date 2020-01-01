Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Build A Bear Coupons & Coupon Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off The 2020 Holiday Gift Shop

9 used today - Expires 12/25/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Buy One, Get One for $10 On All Furry Friends

Offer valid in-stores only.More
2 used today - 2 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Pay Your Age On The Month of Your Birthday

The age your child's turning is how much the special Birthday Treat Bear costs during their birthday month!

How it Works
Bring the birthday boy or girl in any day during their birthday month, and the age they are turning is how much it costs to make their own Birthday Treat Bear! (Regularly $14.) When the birthday child comes into the Workshop, just let them know you’re celebrating a birthday and together you'll “count their candles” to let them know how old you're little one is turning. No need to bring in any proof of age or identification.

Addition Perks:
  • Special Birthday Heart Ceremony
  • Birthday Heart for Their Furry Friend
  • Birthday Cake Photo Prop
  • Birthday Sticker
  • Birthday Party Hat
  • Ringing the Birthday Bell and Announce Their Birthday to the Entire Workshop

Note: Offer available in stores only to Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members, but its free to join!More
1 used today - 10 comments
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Clearance Items

Browse Build-A-Bear's clearance section starting from $1.50 & up!More
1 comment
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Sale Items

Shop the Build-A-Bear online sale section where you can find furry friends up to 30% off!More
2 used today - 4 comments
Sale

$10 E-Gift Card for $5 w/ $25 Spend

Offer will appear during checkout with you at $25+ to your cart.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Kids Clothing Sale

FREE GIFT
Sale

Earn $10 Rewards | Bonus Club

Join the Bonus Club for free today and enjoy all of the sweet benefits!

Perks:
  • Earn Points Toward Valuable Rewards
    • Earn 1 point for every $1 you spend
    • Get $10 in rewards for every 100 points
  • Get Early Access and Special Offers
  • Enjoy Unique Events and Experiences
  • Enroll Automatically in the Find-A-Bear ID Program
  • Make a Difference! They'll Donate a Furry Friend to Build-A-Bear Foundation (up to 20,000 Annually) When You Redeem a Reward.
More
2 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

$29.99 Per Box | Cubscription Box

For the first time ever, Build-A-Bear is offering a subscription box! Get Workshop inspired fashion & fun delivered straight to your door for just $29.99 per box, plus shipping & handling.

Each Box has 6-8 Exclusive Items:
  • Stuffed animal
  • Clothing & accessories
  • Kid's clothing & accessories that will match your bear!
  • Additional surprises: stationaries, jewelry, hair ties, sunglasses & more

How it Works:
  1. Easily order online
    Plus, if you pay for 4 boxes upfront, you'll receive a free birthday box in 2020!
  2. A new box is delivered every season (4 per year)
  3. Unbox & enjoy
More
2 used today
Sale

Gifts Under $25

1 used today - 1 comment

About Build A Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop offers personalized teddy bears and kids' toys for kids or adults of all ages. Their mission is to bring the Teddy Bear to life, letting you personalize gifts by choosing your own bear, his/her clothing and accessories, or through embroidered stuffed animals. From teddy bears to Hello Kitty or Angry Birds plush toys and school supplies, you can find great gifts for everyone. Save up to 50% off using Build a Bear coupons, including a $5 off $10 coupon code, free shipping promo codes, and printable coupons to use online and in stores. Create your very own teddy bear, stuffed animals and dolls at the Build-A-Bear Workshop - the only toy store where you personalize gifts for children, friends and family.

What are the best Build a Bear coupons?


Some of the best Build a Bear coupons to keep an eye out for includes their $5 off $10, $10 off $40 and up to an extra 25% off your purchase codes. These offers usually come up every month or so (not altogether of course). We recommend shoppers check back on this page for newly updated coupons and free shipping offers.

Build a Bear also offers promo codes for specific items such as their Avengers or Disney collection. These codes coincides with new arrivals and promotions so if a new item catches your eye, make sure you're not missing out on a discount code for it.

How do I use my coupon code?


    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. At check out, click on the 'Promo Codes' section.
    3. Paste your promo code in the box and hit 'Apply Promotion'
    4. Discount will be reflected on the right.

Build a Bear offers free shipping coupon codes usually displayed at the top of their page but if there's none, check back and see how to bag free shipping. Shipping is normally only free for Build a Bear Gift Cards and delivery fee depends on total purchase. Get more information about shipping rates and alternate shipping options at buildabear.com.

What are the best Build a Bear sales?

Shoppers can find Build a Bear accessories, gifts and other items discounted up to 75% off in their =>outlet section. Browse by price range, collection and more on the left hand menu.

How else can I save money?

Join The Stuff Fur Stuff Club from Build a Bear and start earn reward points (1 point for every $1 spent). Once members reach 50 points, you will receive a certificate for a free accessory + 100 points for a $10 certificate to use at any participating North American Build a Bear Workshop retail store or online.