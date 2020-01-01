What are the best Build a Bear coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Add item(s) to cart.

2. At check out, click on the 'Promo Codes' section.

3. Paste your promo code in the box and hit 'Apply Promotion'

4. Discount will be reflected on the right.

What are the best Build a Bear sales?

How else can I save money?

Build-A-Bear Workshop offers personalized teddy bears and kids' toys for kids or adults of all ages. Their mission is to bring the Teddy Bear to life, letting you personalize gifts by choosing your own bear, his/her clothing and accessories, or through embroidered stuffed animals. From teddy bears to Hello Kitty or Angry Birds plush toys and school supplies, you can find great gifts for everyone. Save up to 50% off using Build a Bear coupons, including a $5 off $10 coupon code, free shipping promo codes, and printable coupons to use online and in stores. Create your very own teddy bear, stuffed animals and dolls at the Build-A-Bear Workshop - the only toy store where you personalize gifts for children, friends and family.Some of the best Build a Bear coupons to keep an eye out for includes their $5 off $10, $10 off $40 and up to an extra 25% off your purchase codes. These offers usually come up every month or so (not altogether of course). We recommend shoppers check back on this page for newly updated coupons and free shipping offers.Build a Bear also offers promo codes for specific items such as their Avengers or Disney collection. These codes coincides with new arrivals and promotions so if a new item catches your eye, make sure you're not missing out on a discount code for it.Build a Bear offers free shipping coupon codes usually displayed at the top of their page but if there's none, check back and see how to bag free shipping. Shipping is normally only free for Build a Bear Gift Cards and delivery fee depends on total purchase. Get more information about shipping rates and alternate shipping options at buildabear.com.Shoppers can find Build a Bear accessories, gifts and other items discounted up to 75% off in their =>outlet section. Browse by price range, collection and more on the left hand menu.Join The Stuff Fur Stuff Club from Build a Bear and start earn reward points (1 point for every $1 spent). Once members reach 50 points, you will receive a certificate for a free accessory + 100 points for a $10 certificate to use at any participating North American Build a Bear Workshop retail store or online.