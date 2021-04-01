About Burlington

Burlington Coat Factory is one of the largest sellers of off-price apparel and home items in the country. Initially selling only coats and outerwear, Burlington store locations, over 500 of them, now sell everything from apparel, shoes and jewelry to linens, gifts, and an entire baby department (Baby Depot).Their online shop at BurlingtonCoatFactory.com offers their ever expanding product lines, and for that special time, Burlington offers a baby registry.





The Truth About Burlington Coat Factory Coupons Burlington Coat Factory coupons are few and far between. Since they already offer everyday low prices, additional coupon discounts are hard to come by. You used to automatically receive a 20% off coupon for signing up for their email alerts, but now it only comes around every once in awhile. Online codes are even harder to find as their online store is relatively new.





How to Save Money at Burlington Coat Factory Email Sign Up & Sales: You may not be guaranteed the 20% off coupon by signing up for their email alerts but it still helps. Sign up at DealsPlus and whenever there is a great offer, we'll send it to you or sign up at Burlington where it says "Get On The list!". We'll keep you informed of all special sales, including Burlington Coat Factory Black Friday ad leaks and any offer a member of our community shares.



Once a year Burlington holds a coat drive and rewards you for donating by giving you a 20% off coupon.