Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Burlington Coat Factory Coupons

10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase with Coat Donation

Burlington is offering an extra 10% off your purchase when you donate a coat.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 1/4/21
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $5 Bonus Card for Every $50 Gift Card Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 12/24/20
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Deal-tastic Finds

Save up to 60% off when you shop this sale section at Burlington Coat Factory! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

Find Gifts for Everyone

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
Sale

Burlington Coat Factory Deals & Promotions

Check out Burlington's deals and promotions on this page. Even when there are no coupons available, you can still save up to 65% on retail prices every day.

To make sure you never miss an offer, subscribe to Burlington offers from DealsPlus.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 3 comments
10% OFF
Sale

Extra 10% Off First Purchase with Burlington Credit Card

Burlington is offering an extra 10% off your first purchase when you open a new Burlington Credit Card! Plus, earn 1 point for every $1 spent. 100 points = $5 in rewards.More
Get Deal
Sale

Stay Up to Date with Burlington Emails

Get Deal

Related Stores

29,130 subscribers
421,522 subscribers
143,849 subscribers
98,931 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,340 subscribers
176,965 subscribers
476,553 subscribers
138,051 subscribers

About Burlington

Burlington Coat Factory is one of the largest sellers of off-price apparel and home items in the country. Initially selling only coats and outerwear, Burlington store locations, over 500 of them, now sell everything from apparel, shoes and jewelry to linens, gifts, and an entire baby department (Baby Depot).Their online shop at BurlingtonCoatFactory.com offers their ever expanding product lines, and for that special time, Burlington offers a baby registry.


The Truth About Burlington Coat Factory Coupons

Burlington Coat Factory coupons are few and far between. Since they already offer everyday low prices, additional coupon discounts are hard to come by. You used to automatically receive a 20% off coupon for signing up for their email alerts, but now it only comes around every once in awhile. Online codes are even harder to find as their online store is relatively new.


How to Save Money at Burlington Coat Factory

Email Sign Up & Sales: You may not be guaranteed the 20% off coupon by signing up for their email alerts but it still helps. Sign up at DealsPlus and whenever there is a great offer, we'll send it to you or sign up at Burlington where it says "Get On The list!". We'll keep you informed of all special sales, including Burlington Coat Factory Black Friday ad leaks and any offer a member of our community shares.

Once a year Burlington holds a coat drive and rewards you for donating by giving you a 20% off coupon.