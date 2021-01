Amazon is offering Kidde Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm for only $24.88 with free shipping on $25+ orders.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Announces the hazard type detected thereby helping to speed up the correct reaction to the hazard detected



Combined Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarm - A single unit can be installed where previously, two were needed



Flashing green for normal operation and flashing red for alarm condition



The unit warns of a low battery condition by announcing “low battery” and by initiating an alarm chirp and activating a flashing red LED



Received 4+ stars from over 545 reviews!