MSN

Retailers Requiring Face Masks During COVID-19
Roundup
Jul 15, 2020
With spikes in COVID-19 cases happening across the country, certain retailers have started requiring customers to wear face masks while shopping in store. See the full list below.

Plus, check out this list of Major Retailers Selling Reusable Face Masks.

Retailers Requiring Face Masks:

Read more here.

What do you think of this decision to wear face masks in store? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Personal Care face masks DP Roundup Coronavirus Covid-19
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jul 16, 2020
CVS from 7/20 + Target from 8/1 for all their stores nationwide
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 16, 2020
sams club & Bj's are from July 20th
