Macy's has the Imusa 14" Wok w/ Stainless Steel Handles for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Approx. dimensions: 23"L x 14.3"W x 10.2"H



Pre-seasoned with natural oils



Traditional Design with even Heat Distribution



Features an Extended Stainless Steel Handle and Helper Handle



Can be used on gas, electric stove and induction



Versatile Usage: can be Utilized on Stovetops, Grills, Burners & Oven



Perfect for Stir fry Meat, Fish, Vegetables, Poultry and Rice



Durable and Versatile, Perfect for Everyday Cooking



Light Cast Iron Construction