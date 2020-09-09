On 9/16, Amazon will host a Career Day that will include 1,000 recruiters offering thousands of coaching sessions to job seekers for free. Due to the pandemic, more than half of Americans across the nation have had to look for new jobs and Amazon is hoping the event will help more people find employment.



The company is currently seeking to hire 33,000 new employees to fill corporate and tech positions. People hired in these roles will receive at least $15 hourly pay, up to 20 weeks of parental leave, plus an average pay of $150,000 that includes salary, stock-based compensation and other benefits.



The UPS has also announced they are looking to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal work.



Read more here.



What do you think of Amazon's hiring initiative? Let us know in the comments below!