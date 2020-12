Macy's is offering Belgique Stainless Steel 3-Qt. Covered Soup Pot for $19.99, regularly $44.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Approx. dimensions : 6.6" Dia. x 4.6"H



Capacity : 3-quarts



Safe for use with metal utensils



Glass lid makes it easy to monitor cooking progress



Suitable for all cooktops, including induction; Oven safe to 350°F; lid to 300°F



Created for Macy's



Stainless steel/glass