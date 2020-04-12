Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in1 with Blender, Juicer and Food Processor
FREE SHIPPING
$149.99 $199.99
1 day ago
Expires : 12/06/20
Bed Bath Beyond is offering Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in1 with Blender, Juicer and Food Processor for just $149.99 (Reg. $199.99) with free shipping (Any orders over $19).

Don't forget to take advantage of an extra 20% off with you choose free in-store pickup, where available. That will bring the price down to $119.99

Product Details:
  • 8-cup food processor unit
  • 40 oz. blender unit
  • Continuous juice extractor unit
  • Chopping/mixing/dough blade for food processor unit
  • 500 watts
  • Blades made of stainless steel
  • Removable parts are dishwasher-safe
  • Measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H
  • Cord measures 28" L
  • Weighs 14.25 lb.
  • 3-year manufacturer's warranty

