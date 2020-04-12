Bed Bath Beyond is offering Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in1 with Blender, Juicer and Food Processor for just $149.99 (Reg. $199.99) with free shipping (Any orders over $19).



Don't forget to take advantage of an extra 20% off with you choose free in-store pickup, where available. That will bring the price down to $119.99



Product Details:

8-cup food processor unit

40 oz. blender unit

Continuous juice extractor unit

Chopping/mixing/dough blade for food processor unit

500 watts

Blades made of stainless steel

Removable parts are dishwasher-safe

Measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H

Cord measures 28" L

Weighs 14.25 lb.

3-year manufacturer's warranty