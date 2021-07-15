Some consumers may be eligible to receive a free cash settlement from Keurig. If you purchased select Keurig K-Cup Portion Packs between 9/7/2010 and 8/14/2020 you might be able to claim 100% of the reimbursement with proof of purchase. If you don't have proof of purchase, you may still be able to claim 75%.



Last day to file a claim to see if you're eligible is 7/15/21.



Fill out the form here.



What do you think of this Cash Settlement? Let us know in the comments below!