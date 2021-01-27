Godiva just announced their plans to close all of their brick and mortar locations nationwide by the end of March of this year. That comes out to around 128 stores in total.



In an email to TODAY Food, the chocolatier explained, "Demand for the in-person shopping experience offered through GODIVA’s brick and mortar locations has waned as a result of the pandemic and its acceleration of changes in consumers’ shopping behavior."



You can still buy Godiva products online or at various grocery stores and other retail partners.



As of yet, the company has not disclosed the number of employees that will lose their jobs.



