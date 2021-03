Home Depot is offering an 11% Rebate Portal where you can upload your receipt for purchases made in store to get money back! See below for more details.



Note: valid at participating locations only.



How It Works:

Enter your purchase date to begin your submission



You can submit claims up to 30 days after purchase date



Ensure purchase was made at a participating Home Depot store. For full list, see here.



On-line purchases do not qualify



If you have multiple receipts, you must submit each receipt separately



If you prefer to mail in your submission, select print the rebate form



Rebate is not valid on any purchases made with a discount or for any merchandise on the exclusion list



Customers receive an email if claim is accepted



Valid claims take 7-10 days to be mailed out



See more details here