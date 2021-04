Macy's is offering this Joseph Joseph Sink Saver Protector for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Details:

Rubber surface helps protect dishes



Two grid-like sections lock together easily



Slip-resistant feet help drain water and circulate air



Approx. dimensions: 11.25" x 0.5" x 11.25"



Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews

Compare to $11.99 at Kohl's and $10.00 at Sur la Table.