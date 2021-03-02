Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowe’s Hiring Over 50,000 Employees!
22h ago
18  Likes
The spring season is a busy time at Lowe's and the retailer is looking to hire more than 50,000 employees across its store locations. Positions available include full-time, part-time, permanent and seasonal. To date, the company has hired more than 90,000 associates over the past year during a time when unemployment has increased due to the pandemic.

Lowe's is also offering an extra $80 million in bonuses to employeses. Full-time workers will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will receive $150.

Read more here.

What do you think of Lowe's hiring plans for spring? Let us know in the comments below!

