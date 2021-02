Home Depot is offering this Mr. Heater 9,000 BTU Portable Propane Heater for only $72.65 with free shipping!



Details:

4,000 or 9,000 BTU per hour heats up to 200 sq. ft.



Use with propane gas



Single control start knob with hi-low heat settings



Runs off a 1 lb. cylinder but connects directly to a 20 lb. cylinder



Swivel regulator



Fold down handle



Accidental tip-over safety shut-off



Includes piezo igniter



Received 4+ stars from over 410 reviews

Compare to $74.00 at Walmart and $89.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods and at Ace Hardware.